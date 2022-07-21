Escaped wallaby caught on camera wandering English village

July 21 (UPI) -- A wallaby escaped from its owner's property in England and went hopping through a town, where it was caught on camera by surprised residents.

Helen Cooney posted a video to Facebook showing the wallaby she spotted wandering next to a road in Hesketh Bank, Lancashire.

"Anybody lost a wallaby?" she wrote.

Joe Hilton, owner of the Animal Party North West entertainment business, said the wallaby escaped from his property by crawling under a section of fence.

Hilton said the wallaby was safely returned to the field and the fence has now been repaired to prevent further escapes.

"It's obviously very unusual for wallabies to be hopping round the village and the support from the community has been overwhelming," Hilton wrote in a Facebook post.