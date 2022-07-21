ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Escaped wallaby caught on camera wandering English village

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Z6FA_0gnrTnnN00

July 21 (UPI) -- A wallaby escaped from its owner's property in England and went hopping through a town, where it was caught on camera by surprised residents.

Helen Cooney posted a video to Facebook showing the wallaby she spotted wandering next to a road in Hesketh Bank, Lancashire.

"Anybody lost a wallaby?" she wrote.

Joe Hilton, owner of the Animal Party North West entertainment business, said the wallaby escaped from his property by crawling under a section of fence.

Hilton said the wallaby was safely returned to the field and the fence has now been repaired to prevent further escapes.

"It's obviously very unusual for wallabies to be hopping round the village and the support from the community has been overwhelming," Hilton wrote in a Facebook post.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

German man uses hands to smash 148 coconuts in one minute

July 25 (UPI) -- A German martial artist broke the same Guinness World Record for a sixth time when he used alternating hands to smash 148 coconuts in one minute. Muhamed Kahrimanovic, who previously broke the Guinness record for most coconuts smashed with one hand in one minute five times, attempted the record for a sixth time on the Milan set of Italian TV series Lo Show Dei Record.
LIFESTYLE
UPI News

Idaho man shoots 47 targets in 30 seconds with a water pistol

July 25 (UPI) -- An Idaho man recaptured a sharpshooting Guinness World Record by using a water pistol to hit 47 targets in 30 seconds. David Rush, who has broken nearly 250 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, originally set the record at 36 targets hit in 30 seconds, but his record was broken by fellow serial record-breaker Ashrita Furman, who managed 37 targets in the time period.
IDAHO STATE
UPI News

Dog rescued from 150 feet into drain pipe in New Jersey

July 25 (UPI) -- A dog was rescued from an 18-inch storm drain pipe in New Jersey after being trapped about 150 feet into the pipe for up to a week. A neighbor heard the sound of barking coming from inside the drain pipe in Medford Township on Saturday, and the dog was soon identified as an 8-year-old coonhound named Dylan when the canine's foster owner arrived on the scene.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
Person
Joe Hilton
People

Missing Mom Christina Powell Found Dead Inside Car in Mall Parking Lot Miles from Home: Police

Christina Powell, the Texas mom of two who was last seen on July 5, was found dead in her car on Saturday, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Powell, 39, was found in the front passenger seat of her 2020 Nissan Rogue by a security guard in the parking lot of the Huebner Oaks Center in San Antonio just before 7 p.m. Saturday, police told Fox News Digital.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
404K+
Followers
61K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy