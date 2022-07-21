Investors betting against Tesla could be headed for 'short squeeze hell' after the EV maker's 2nd-quarter earnings
- Tesla is the most shorted stock in the world, and investors betting against the EV maker lost $1 billion on Thursday, according to S3 Partners.
- The short-selling research firm said "short squeeze hell" could be imminent as some investors cover their losing bets by buying Tesla to close.
- Tesla stock jumped 10% on Thursday after the company beat second-quarter profit estimates.
