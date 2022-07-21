Judge in Betty Jean Grant case consents to adjournment, charges may be dismissed

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Erie County Legislator Betty Jean Grant was offered a six month adjournment in place of a dismissal, as requested by her counsel.

Last year, the 74-year-old Grant was charged with one count of harassment in the second degree and one count of misdemeanor after she allegedly harrassed a voter inside a Buffalo polling site.

Today the Erie County District Attorney's Office offered Grant the adjournment with the consent of the victim's family and under the condition that Grant completes community service and provides a written apology to the victim.

If Grant abides by these conditions, her charges will be dismissed at a later date.