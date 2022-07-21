Douse fireworks, not the fun over Pioneer Day Weekend

Utah is just hours away from when fireworks can legally go boom for the Pioneer Day weekend, and state and local firefighters want to remind everyone to be careful when setting off pyrotechnics at home.

The best advice is to go to a professional show and leave the fireworks to the experts.

But those who choose to buy fireworks and set them off at home are being told to make sure they are completely out when they’re done.

The theme this year is to be a "designated dowser" and make sure to have a bucket, or several buckets, of water on hand to drown the spent fireworks.

Murray City fire officials put on a demonstration Thursday to show people the potential dangers from any kind of heat source left unchecked.

“Any little, tiny spark, whether it be from a firework to a campfire it’s going to spread," said Kayli Yardley with the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands. "We are sitting in a very dry tinderbox, most of the state has experienced drought.”

Yardley added that on top of hot, dry conditions, high winds are also a major concern.

Gov. Cox urges Utahns to be cautious with fireworks during Pioneer Day Weekend

“Make sure you’re checking your Red Flag Warnings so you do not burn anything; it could be target shooting to a campfire, please be very cautious on Red Llag days.”

Officials also recognize campfires are a Pioneer Day family tradition for many, but again, they are pleading with people to never leave a fire unattended for any length of time and to make sure they are completely out when the celebration is over.

“Ensuring you know what to do, that you have cell phone reception if you do start a fire to call and record it immediately to 911 and be able to have a descriptive location of where you are," said Chris Delaney with the Utah Bureau of Land Management.

Fireworks are completely forbidden on all Utah Bureau of Land Management lands all year long.