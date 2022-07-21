Pizza City Fest in West Loop to feature 9 styles of pizza available in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Can you name all nine styles of pizza, that you can get in Chicago?

They'll all be featured this weekend at the first annual Pizza City Fest. It kicks off Saturday in the West Loop.

Nick Nitti of Forno Rosso, one of the featured pizzerias, joined ABC7 and brought with a portable pizza oven.

The nine styles are Deep, Stuffed, Tavern, Roman, Artisan, Neapolitan, Sicilian, Detroit and New York Slice.

Pizza City Fest is this Saturday and Sunday at Plumber's Hall on West Randolph.

40 Pizza Makers over two days in the parking lot. It runs noon to 9 p.m. both days.

Tickets are $55 for all-you-can-eat pizza. Kids under 10 are free.

For more information, visit pizzacityfest.com.