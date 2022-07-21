ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Pizza City Fest in West Loop to feature 9 styles of pizza available in Chicago

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 5 days ago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Can you name all nine styles of pizza, that you can get in Chicago?

They'll all be featured this weekend at the first annual Pizza City Fest. It kicks off Saturday in the West Loop.

Nick Nitti of Forno Rosso, one of the featured pizzerias, joined ABC7 and brought with a portable pizza oven.

The nine styles are Deep, Stuffed, Tavern, Roman, Artisan, Neapolitan, Sicilian, Detroit and New York Slice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2URHrO_0gnrPpSR00

Pizza City Fest is this Saturday and Sunday at Plumber's Hall on West Randolph.

40 Pizza Makers over two days in the parking lot. It runs noon to 9 p.m. both days.

Tickets are $55 for all-you-can-eat pizza. Kids under 10 are free.

For more information, visit pizzacityfest.com.

Comments / 0

 

kanecountyconnects.com

Get a Slice of History During Luigi's Pizza and Fun Center Online Auction

Loyal patrons and fans of the iconic Luigi's Pizza and Fun Center in Aurora, can still grab a slice of history during a two day online auction. Luigi's, located at 732 Prairie St. in Aurora, was closed for good back in June. The longtime owner, Bill Poss, announced he was set to retire after 41 years in the business.
AURORA, IL
What Now Chicago

Award-Winning Culver’s Franchisee Opening More Locations

Midwestern fast-food favorite Culver’s is opening several new franchisee-owned locations in the Chicago neighborhoods of Austin, Wrigleyville, and possibly South Shore. This will mark nine locations for franchisee Baron Waller, who recently opened a location in Pullman. The 4,300-square-foot Wrigleyville location at 1111 W. Addison Street initially hoped to open at the start of this year’s baseball season, but plans have been delayed. The Austin and Wrigleyville sites are now expected to open by the fourth quarter of 2023. Waller has mentioned he plans to expand to the South Shore neighborhood on the Southeast Side, but the exact opening date is unknown.
CHICAGO, IL
edmidentity.com

Lollapalooza 2022 Set Times, Festival Map, and Essential Info

Heading to Lollapalooza this year? Stay in the know with all the essential info, including the set times, festival map, what not to bring, and more!. Lollapalooza is one of the biggest weekends in Chicago, and the festival is quickly approaching. Fans couldn’t be more excited to make their return to Grant Park on July 28-31 to experience four days of great music, delicious food, and all-around good vibes. With nine stages and over 170 artists to check out, the stacked lineup hosts many established artists and rising talent that you won’t want to miss.
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

Black-owned company to bring 6 grocers to South, West sides

Two years after a grocery chain abruptly closed its doors to South Side neighbors, a Black-owned company will use city funding to bring the store back to the community — and it’s not stopping there. Yellow Banana, which owns and operates grocery stores under the Save A Lot...
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

The Great American Lobster Fest To Return In September

An epic lobster festival is coming back September 2-4th, making a triumphant return to the Windy City. The 7th annual seafood event is taking place at the iconic Navy Pier and is known as the midwest’s largest lobster and seafood festival.  With fresh live lobster flown in from the East Coast, The Great American Lobster Fest also delivers on all forms of entertainment with live music, special performances, family-friendly activities, and unique arts and crafts vendors. There will also be a bevy of additional food options and beverages to choose from. 
CHICAGO, IL
