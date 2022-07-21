ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, NY

Wanted duo arrested after stolen minivan chase in Livingston County

By WHAM
13 WHAM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneseo, N.Y. — Two people from the Buffalo area face charges following a chase on Interstate 390 in Livingston County. Troopers attempted to stop a Dodge Caravan that displayed a...

13wham.com

Comments / 0

Related
13 WHAM

Penfield man accused of threatening coworker with nail gun

Macedon, N.Y. — A Penfield man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened a coworker at a constriction site. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says Zackory G. Rodas, 26, held a nail gun to the back of a coworker's neck in Macedon. He's been charged with second-degree reckless...
PENFIELD, NY
13 WHAM

Gunshots fired into car with woman inside on Clifford Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after gunshots were fired into a car with a woman inside Monday night. Just after 7:00 a.m., police responded to the 1200 block of Clifford Avenue near Portland Avenue for the report that a female had been shot. When police arrived to...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Court papers allege suspect had 'intent to kill both [Rochester] Police Officers'

Rochester, N.Y. — There's new information about the shooting death of a Rochester Police officer and the wounding of his partner. Court paperwork obtained by 13WHAM alleges Kelvin Vickers, 21, shot both officers with a 9mm semi-automatic pistol. They were conducting a detail as part of a murder investigation on Bauman Street in northeast Rochester.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Livingston County, NY
Livingston County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Niagara Falls, NY
City
Geneseo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Kenmore, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
City
Livingston, NY
13 WHAM

Man shot on Hudson Avenue, in critical condition

Rochester, N.Y. — A 30-year-old man is in critical, but stable condition after he was shot on Hudson Avenue Monday afternoon. It happened just after 3 p.m. near Norton Street. Police say they were called for a reported shooting and car accident. They found a 30-year-old city man had...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man shot in Charlotte; Police investigating

Rochester, N.Y. — A city man was shot Tuesday afternoon in Charlotte. Rochester Police say they responded to Fleming Street just after 12:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. They couldn't find a victim. Soon after, a 35-year-old man showed up at Rochester General Hospital via private vehicle. He was...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minivan#New York State Police#Deflation#County Jail
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown woman arrested for violating Leandra's law

A Jamestown woman is facing a felony charge after she was allegedly found to be operating her vehicle while impaired by drugs and had an infant child in her vehicle. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies pulled over 35-year-old Brandi Bartlow for an equipment violation Friday afternoon on Route 60 in the Town of Ellicott. Further investigation led to charges of driving while ability impaired by drugs, aggravated driving while ability impaired by drugs with a child less than 16 in the vehicle, endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated unlicensed operation in the 2nd degree, broken windshield, unregistered vehicle, improper plates and operating without insurance. Bartlow was processed and later held at the Chautauqua County Jail pending centralized arraignment. She will appear in Ellicott Court to answer the charges.
JAMESTOWN, NY
13 WHAM

RPD: Bar fight leads to city's 44th homicide

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police have identified the man shot and killed on Lyell Avenue Sunday morning. Police responded to Lyell Avenue just west of Broad Street for a ShotSpotter activation around 1:42 a.m. They found Derek Taylor, 36, had been shot at least once in his torso. He was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he died.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Police investigate two separate late night shootings

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are looking into two separate shooting incidents in the late night hours of Monday. The first incident happened just after 10:15 p.m. when police say a shot was fired during a fight at a vigil on the 400 block of Dewey Avenue, near Emerson Street.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2 On Your Side

Motorcycle passenger killed in collision with deer

BYRON, N.Y. — A passenger on a motorcycle is dead and the bike's driver is in the hospital following a crash Sunday night in the Genesee Co. Town of Byron. Troopers say a bike driven by 30-year-old Leland Fuller IV of Byron was heading east on Cockram Rd. shortly after 8 PM when it hit a deer. Both Fuller and his passenger, 28-year-old Daylin Fagundo-Rodriguez, also of Byron, were ejected.
BYRON, NY
WBEN 930AM

Buffalo man arrested after firing shots at BPD officers

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - For the third time in just over three months, Buffalo Police officers have again been the target of bullets fired by a suspect. Police officials tell WBEN officers responded to a call around 2:40 am Sunday of threats at East North and Orange Streets where officers identified a man who appeared to be armed begin to run, then shoot at officers. One officer returned fire.
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

70-year-old dead in Canandaigua crash near Lake Hill Rd.

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Canandaigua man is dead following a crash on Lake Hill Road Sunday, state police announced Monday. Authorities say deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on Lake Hill Road around 7:50 p.m. Once at the location, they found an unresponsive 70-year-old man. State police say...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
13 WHAM

Monroe County Undersheriff weighs in on recent violence

With the concern of violence growing in our community claiming the life of a Rochester Police Officer, people in the city and county are calling for some change to take place. This was the scene three days ago when officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz and his partner Seno Sang were ambushed, Officer Mazurkiewicz was killed in that attack.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Calling hours, funeral set for fallen RPD officer

Rochester, N.Y. — Loved ones, colleagues, and the community will remember Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz this weekend. The 29-year veteran of the force was shot and killed last Thursday while on a detail on Bauman Street. According to his obituary, Mazurkiewicz is survived by his wife Lynn, four...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy