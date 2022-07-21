ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge dismisses lawsuit against Ricky Martin filed by his nephew

Ricky Martin has won the case against his nephew, who accused him of abuse, domestic violence and threats while he was still a minor; complaints that the singer at all times claimed were false. Both parties were summoned this Thursday to a virtual video call before a court to legally clarify this serious situation. However, today the 21-year-old man withdrew the accusations against the Puerto Rican artist, assuring that his decision was made personally, freely and voluntarily.

As a result, the judge not only dismissed the accusations, but also temporarily lifted the restraining order that had been imposed on Ricky a week earlier. Ricky spoke about the case through a statement from his press office, posted on social media. “At all times, Ricky Martin and his legal team insisted that there was no truth in the allegations made against him, a confidence that was confirmed by the result of today’s hearing,” the document reads.

Ricky Martin secures lead role in Apple TV+ upcoming comedy ‘Mrs. American Pie’

Livin’ La Vida Loca is added to the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress

“This was always purely a civil matter and, as the Court has just concluded, it was nothing more than unfortunate claims by a citizen,” the document from his lawyers stated. It also said “We are happy that our client saw that justice was served and he can now continue with his life and career.”

Ricky has not made any statement, aside from posting this document and captioning the post: “The truth prevails.” The comments and likes showed that his fans immediately supported him.

The accusations against Ricky Martin

Days ago it was revealed that Ricky Martin’s nephew sued the singer after an alleged romantic affair that lasted about seven months. Ricky denied all the accusations against him and assured that he was never intimate with him.

