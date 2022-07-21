GOP, Dems wish Biden ‘speedy recovery’ from COVID-19

Lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle came together Thursday to offer good wishes to President Biden after he tested positive for COVID-19 , with the White House saying he was experiencing “very mild symptoms.”​​

“I was sorry to hear that President Biden has tested positive for COVID-19. Wishing him a speedy recovery,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) posted on Twitter.

The Senate’s other Kentucky Republican, Sen. Rand Paul — who has been an outspoken critic of the president and his policies — also wished Biden a “speedy recovery.”

Paul said he and his family “send our thoughts and prayers to President Biden. We wish him a speedy recovery​.”

Biden’s surprise COVID-19 diagnosis was met with good wishes from both Democrats and Republicans on Thursday. President Biden

The president, 79, tested positive Thursday morning after experiencing symptoms — including a runny nose, fatigue and a dry cough — on Wednesday evening.

Biden, who has been fully vaccinated and twice boosted, is taking the antiviral Paxlovid and will isolate at the White House for at least five days.

see also

“He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence​,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

​Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, ​said she hopes the president will recover soon.

​”​Praying for President Biden and his health. Wishing him a quick and full recovery​,” she tweeted.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) offered his thoughts along with a reminder.

​”​Wishing President Biden a speedy recovery from COVID-19. Glad to hear his case is mild – an important reminder about why being vaccinated and boosted can help keep everyone safe​,” the House Intelligence Committee chairman said on Twitter, adding: “Feel better soon, @POTUS!”

Sen. Chris Coons, a Democrat from Biden’s home state of Delaware, offered prayers for the president.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Rand Paul both took the time to wish Biden a speedy recovery. AP

“Glad to hear @POTUS’ symptoms are mild and praying for him to make a full and speedy recovery. I’m looking forward to seeing him delivering for the American people in person again soon,” he said.

Rep. Jody Hice, a Republican from Georgia, also offered wishes along with a message about the coronavirus.

“I wish the best for the President’s recovery,” Hice said on Twitter.

“But can we finally dispense with the notion that vaccines, masks, and fist bumps stop the spread?” added Hice, referring to Biden’s habit of wearing masks outdoors and fist-bumping people as a greeting in lieu of handshakes.

“​OH. And while we’re at it… it’s time to address the servicemembers kicked out over the Administration’s vax mandate​,” the lawmaker went on.