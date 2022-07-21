ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YES Network narrowly avoids Yankees disaster after power outage

By Justin Tasch
New York Post
 4 days ago

Yankees fans weren’t able to watch the YES Network pregame show before their huge doubleheader against the Astros on Thursday. And cord-cutters were still left in the dark when the game started.

A power outage in Atlanta at the master control caused the broadcast to go down, a YES spokesman told The Post’s Andrew Marchand. This impacted all of the Sinclair regional sports networks. YES is partly owned by Sinclair and uses its broadcast operations center.

YES Network returned to normal on regular television just minutes before the first pitch for Game 1, but the YES Network’s online stream still had a neon green screen in the top of the first inning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25WiJJ_0gnrOqo100
The YES Network was left with a neon green screen until around five minutes before first pitch Thursday afternoon.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WgOVr_0gnrOqo100
The Yankees are playing the Astros in a doubleheader on Thursday.

Early on in the Yankees pregame show, all viewers could see was a black screen before it changed to neon green.

YES Network wrote on Twitter it was “feverishly” working to resolve the problem.

Thursday’s doubleheader marks the Yankees first games after the All-Star break. The Yankees (64-28) are up 4.5 games on the Astros for the best record in the American League.

New York Post

