Video shows Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz sipping ICEE at Subway after massacre

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Video played in court Thursday shows Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz casually sipping an ICEE at a bustling Subway sandwich shop shortly after he slaughtered 17 people and injured more than a dozen others.

The surveillance footage, shown by prosecutors at Cruz’s sentencing trial, captures the mass murderer sauntering up to the eatery’s counter inside a Walmart not far from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“He wanted an ICEE,” Subway manager Carlos Rugelas testified Thursday. “Mixed. It was cherry and blue raspberry.”

Cruz, then 19, had just massacred 14 students and three staffers in one of the deadliest high school shootings in the nation’s history on Feb. 14, 2018.

He dumped his AR-15 rifle and managed to merge into the fleeing crowds at his former school before seeking out a frozen drink nearby.

The footage shows Cruz dumping his change into a tip jar and immediately starting to sip the beverage from a straw before exiting the store.

With law enforcement units from multiple agencies now actively searching for him, Cruz then walked to a nearby McDonald’s with his ICEE still in hand.

Video footage played in court of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz buying an ICEE at a Subway shortly after the massacre.

There, he encountered Marjory Stoneman Douglas student John Wilford — who fled the school as shots rang out and ran to the McDonald’s to wait for his mother to pick him up.

He would later learn that his sister, Maddy Wilford, had been seriously injured in the attack.

Despite not knowing Wilford, Cruz is seen on video stridently sliding into a booth across from the teen, though other seats were available nearby.

“He just sat down next to me,” Wilford testified. “I didn’t think much of it because I was panicked. i was just trying to get back home.”

Wilford said he assumed Cruz was a fellow student who had also just escaped the mayhem.

Cruz went to sit next to fellow Marjory Stoneman Douglas student John Wilford after getting his drink.

“I was telling him this is so chaotic,” Wilford told the court. “This is crazy. All these helicopters and SWAT cars, What do you think this could be? I don’t remember him saying much. His head was down he wasn’t really talking to me. I don’t remember much of the conversation. I was doing most of the talking.”

Wilford said his mother arrived and Cruz abruptly and repeatedly asked him for a ride — even following him outside as he went to meet her.

“He asked me for a ride,” Wilford said. “He was pretty insistent on it. I wasn’t thinking much of it. I was just trying to get home. My sister wasn’t answering her phone.”

As he drove with his mother, Wilford said he spotted Cruz walking down the street.

Prosecutor Mike Satz asked Wilford to identify Cruz in court. After formally identifying him, Wilford glared at his sister’s shooter for more than 30 seconds before leaving the stand.

Cruz was able to abandon his gun and blend into a fleeing crowd after the shooting.

Coconut Creek police officer Michael Leonard described his arrest of Cruz not long after the encounter with Wilford.

Authorities received word that Cruz may have been at the McDonald’s but had since left.

Leonard canvassed the nearby blocks and spotted a man fitting Cruz’s description

“I pulled my police vehicle over, exited my vehicle and drew my weapon,” Leonard told jurors. “Closed the door and as i did he turned around and looked at me and i began to yell commands at him.”

Cruz complied and identified himself before being taken into custody.

The 23-year-old has already pleaded guilty to the slayings. Jurors will decide if he gets the death penalty or a life sentence without parole. The trial is expected to last several months.