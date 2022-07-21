ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix VP Product Todd Yellin to Exit in September

By Caitlin Huston
 5 days ago
Todd Yellin , Netflix ’s longtime vp product, will leave the company in September, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Thursday.

Yellin is departing the streamer to pursue film and television projects and will stay on for the next few months to help find his successor. He joined Netflix close to 17 years ago, after having worked as a documentarian and writing, directing and producing the film Brother’s Shadow .

“Todd has been at the heart of our Product strategy for almost 17 years – helping to develop major innovations like our personalized recommendations and brand defining ‘Tudum sound,’” said Greg Peters , chief operating officer at Netflix. “He’s one of the most consistently exuberant people I’ve ever worked with – a true champion of our customers, product, content and culture. We wish him all the best for the future.”

Variety first reported the news of his departure.

“When I joined Netflix nearly 17 years ago, I had just released my first feature film and planned to stay for a couple of years to right my finances before setting out on another film project,” Yellin said. “Year after year, the allure of revolutionizing how movies and TV shows are discovered and consumed, let alone having the opportunity to evolve video storytelling, became impossible to walk away from. This was a hellish decision but life is short and I want to get back to my filmmaking roots.”

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

