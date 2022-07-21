Germany vs Austria LIVE: Result, final score and reaction from Euro 2022 quarter-final as Germany win

Germany carried their impressive group stage form into the knockout stages with a 2-0 win over Austria to reach the Euro 2022 semi-finals.

Germany went into the game having not conceded throughout the group stage - along with England - but unlike the host nation they sustained their record through an impressive quarter-final performance in Brentford.

Lina Magull capitalised on a well-crafted move from Germany to arrive on the ball unmarked and find the back of the net as the eight-time European champions remained in the hunt to add to their impressive record in the competition.

Austria looked to fight their way back into the tie after surprisingly qualifying for the knockout stages ahead of Norway, only to be denied three times by the woodwork during the 90 minutes. Both sides could have scored in the final exchanges of the game, with Germany missing the target on a number of occasions. They netted a late second when a poor clearance from Manuela Zinsberger rebounded off Germany captain Alexandra Popp and into the back of the net.

Germany reach Euro 2022 semi-finals with hard-fought win over plucky Austria

At the end of a fierce and brutal contest, Alexandra Popp typified Germany’s fight.

The striker’s goal to seal her country’s 2-0 win over Austria will not make any highlight reels at the end of Euro 2022, but her perseverance in charging down goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger represents the sort of relentless, suffocating power that could carry Germany to yet another European title this summer.

Germany rode their luck at times - with Austria hitting the post twice as well as the crossbar - and faced spells of significant pressure in Brentford.

Their response was unwavering and controlled, strangling any last fight out of Austria to advance to the semi-finals. Quite simply, after failing to reach this stage last time out, the eight-time champions are back to where they expect to be.

Germany 2-0 Austria: The underdogs struck the woodwork three times but Lina Magull’s first-half goal and Alexandra Popp’s late second proved enough

Michael Jones21 July 2022 22:15

Alexandra Popp has now scored in Germany’s four matches at Euro 2022, equalling Heidi Mohr’s record, set between 1989 and 1993.

(Getty Images for DFB)

Michael Jones21 July 2022 22:10

Austria will feel as though they were on the wrong side of luck tonight. They hit the woodwork three times but it would be hard to argue Germany didn’t deserve to win that.

Alll it would have taken was a goal from the Austrians and any result would have been possible.

Still, Germany are the ones to progress and they’ve kept their fourth clean sheet of the tournament.

Michael Jones21 July 2022 22:05

Germany are through to the next round. Austria gave them a good game but the eight-time European Champions are into the semi-finals where they await either France or the Netherlands.

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

Michael Jones21 July 2022 21:59

Full-time: Germany 2-0 Austria

90+4 mins: There goes the final whistle. Germany join England in the final four after seeing off Austria in a tricky encounter at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Lina Magull and Alexandra Popp scored the goals and despite Austria’s best efforts there was no way into the game for them.

Michael Jones21 July 2022 21:53

GOAL! Germany 2-0 Austria (90’, Popp)⚽️

90 mins: Germany are into the semi-finals!

Austria have taken too many risks when trying to play out from the back tonight and on numerous occasions have almost been caught out.

They’re caught out this time.

Manuela Zinsberger hangs onto the ball too long and is closed down by Alexandra Popp who blocks the pass when it comes and deflects the ball back into the net.

Michael Jones21 July 2022 21:48

Germany 1-0 Austria

87 mins: Lisa Makas replaces Nicole Billa for Austria who are firmly in last chance saloon territory. Germany’s substitute Jule Brand is given the task of bombing forward with the ball and keeping it as far from their box as possible.

Game management in full effect.

Michael Jones21 July 2022 21:47

Germany 1-0 Austria

84 mins: If Austria do equalise Germany will look back and rue these missed chances. They should have put this game to bed. Austria have hit the woodwork three times but the better chances have fallen to the Germans.

Klara Buhl is replaced with Jule Brand.

Michael Jones21 July 2022 21:44

Germany 1-0 Austria

81 mins: Missed! How? How has Klara Buhl missed this?

Germany win the ball high up the pitch and Alexandra Popp is played in behind the lines. She does the correct thing in drawing out the goalkeeper before squaring the ball over to Buhl.

Buhl is halfway through her shot when the ball arrives and she skews it wide of the open net!

Michael Jones21 July 2022 21:43

Germany 1-0 Austria

78 mins: Off the bar!

That would have been the game. Klara Buhl dribbles the ball down the left wing at incredible pace before cutting inside and drilling a shot from range right at the far top corner. The effort just doesn’t dip enough and the ball smacks into the woodwork before bouncing over the top.