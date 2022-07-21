ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sri Lanka: Huge queues form as people try to obtain passports to leave

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago
People in Sri Lanka have been scrambling to obtain passports in an attempt to flee the country, which has been gripped by protests for weeks.

After months of economic turmoil, Sri Lanka is in talks with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout. However, many still wish to leave.

Thousands of people have been lining up outside Colombo's emigration office to submit money and papers to obtain travel documents.

"I felt like I need to go abroad, with the situation here it is difficult to live," Madhishanita, a passport applicant, said.

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

