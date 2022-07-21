ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, FL

VIDEO: City appoints stray kitten as new mascot, moves into city hall

By Rachel Tucker
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zrfdG_0gnrN5sg00

PRINCETON, W.V. (WFLA) — A stray kitten found in a warehouse has moved into a new home: Princeton City Hall.

Workers found the four-week-old kitten hiding behind an electrical box in a city-owned warehouse. They named him Maverick and moved him into city hall, where he spends his days lounging under desks and greeting guests.

In return for his hard work, city employees provide their new furry friend with food, veterinary care and, of course, toys.

‘They’re real’: $450 checks sent to Florida families with kids; Who qualifies?

“He runs around, he helps us with our paper work, and by that I mean he just walks on our keyboards”, Madison Gunnoe, a courts clerk, said. “He enjoys playing, we actually have him a cat tower on the way.”

Maverick also joins his coworkers for lunch because they can’t resist feeding him bits of chicken.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFLA

2 Delta planes collide near gate at Florida airport

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — No one was injured in a “low-speed” collision between two planes near a gate at the Miami International Airport, according to a report. WSB-TV in Atlanta reports the incident happened Sunday as one of the planes was leaving for Atlanta and the other was heading to Boston.
MIAMI, FL
WFLA

Lamborghini driver flees after fiery crash landing on Florida roof

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lamborghini landed on top of a house in Florida before it slid off the roof and burst into flames on Sunday, authorities said. According to the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the incident occurred around 3 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Northwest 7th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale. It’s still unclear how the vehicle ended up on top of the house.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WFLA

Florida man fatally shoots girlfriend’s tenant: report

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested after he reportedly killed another man Saturday after an argument. WPLG reported 34-year-old Samuel Omar Gonzalez was arrested on a second-degree murder charge. Gonzalez reportedly lived in the main part of the home with his girlfriend. The victim was renting...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

78K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy