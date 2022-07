Madera County, CALIF. — As the valley braces for another week of triple digit heat, those living in the Yosemite Lakes Park community will have to do so without power. PG&E announcing it will shut power off for two days beginning on July 27 through July 28. The "planned electric service interruption" will affect about 500 living within the unincorporated community in Madera County. Temperatures expected to reach into the triple digits on the days of the planned power outage.

MADERA COUNTY, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO