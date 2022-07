Gas prices are starting to fall nationwide, but prices in the Treasure Valley are still hovering around the $5 mark. Data from the Idaho Attorney General shows Idaho gasoline retailers are making record-breaking profit margins on the sales of gasoline statewide. For the week of July 14, the Idaho average wholesale price for gasoline was $3.93 per gallon and retailers were turning around to sell it for an average of $4.60 a gallon. This gives the retailers a profit margin of 67 cents per gallon, the highest ever recorded in Idaho.

IDAHO STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO