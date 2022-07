Ambidextrous bi-directional slippers can be worn in any orientation… because life’s too short to be fumbling with your footwear!. It’s customary in Japan to take off your footwear before entering any residential premises. It’s also customary for the host to then rotate the footwear 180° when the guest is about to leave, so they can simply wear their shoes and walk out. FOOTatsu conveniently solves that problem. Molded directly out of a single material, FOOTatsu (which translates to the word ‘two’ in Japanese) comes with a unique design that can be worn forwards or backward. The slip-on footwear comes with two hoods – one to cover your toes and another to cushion your heel. Flip the FOOTatsu over and it can still be worn pretty much the same way, while its ambidextrous design allows you to easily swap left and right slippers too!

APPAREL ・ 5 DAYS AGO