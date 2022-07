REDDING, Ca. — Sunday marked the kick-off to the 10th ever "Camp Hope," a week-long excursion organized by Redding's Pathways to Hope for Children. Camp Hope first launched in 2012 as "Camp Hope Shasta," and was the first of its kind. Now, it's gone national. The camp is an evidence-based, mentoring program for children and teens impacted by domestic violence.

