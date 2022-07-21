Trevon Flowers discusses leadership in Vols' secondary

The Southeastern Conference media days are taking place at the College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

Media days are taking place July 18-21 and SEC Network is televising the annual event ahead of the 2022 season.

Senior safety Trevon Flowers represented Tennessee at media days Thursday.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Flowers discussed leadership in the Vols’ secondary.

“We have a huge role,” Flowers said. “A lot of the young guys look up to us now, and we just had to bring guys along with us. There are already guys on that side of the ball that understand the standard. It’s about elevating our game, elevating our leadership, doing more on and off the field, building our relationships with each other and with our teammates.

“We definitely focus on the little stuff, going back in and watching film, critiquing ourselves and just seeing what we can work on. It can be big things or it can be little things. It’s definitely about improving, improving, improving.”