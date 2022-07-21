ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers work out veteran receiver John Brown on Wednesday

By Timothy Lindsey
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VyGfb_0gnrLYDg00
Wide receiver John Brown Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers have spent the majority of their offseason looking to address the losses left by All-Pro Davante Adams and speedster Marquez Valdes-Scantling at the receiver position. They signed veteran Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal earlier in the offseason. They drafted three rookies in April's draft, including North Dakota State's Christian Watson. Experienced receivers Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard are back for another season in Green Bay. Also, the team is looking for a bounce-back season from the hungry Amari Rodgers. But perhaps the team is still looking to add some more veteran help to the wide receiver group. They worked out nine-year veteran John Brown Wednesday in the hopes of possibly adding him to the 90-man roster before the start of training camp next week.

Brown has been more of a role player during his nine years in the NFL. He was selected in the third round back in 2014 by the Arizona Cardinals out of Division II Pittsburgh State. He would go on to play four years in Arizona before moving on to play with Baltimore in 2018. After his lone season with John Harbaugh, he would sign a three-year, $27M deal with the Buffalo Bills. After his two seasons there, he bounced around with three teams in 2021 (Denver, Jacksonville, Tampa Bay). Brown's best season came with the Bills in 2019. He caught a career-high 72 passes for a career-high 1,060 yards and six touchdowns. The 32-year old has two 1,000-yard seasons in his career.

After playing in just 13 games total over the last two seasons, the speedster in Brown is looking for a fresh start (4.34 40-yard dash time). If Brown were to sign with the Packers, head coach Matt LaFleur would get another dynamic threat on the outside. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers would love to throw the ball to multiple receivers with sub-4.4 speed. The quicker LaFleur's offense becomes, the more dangerous it is for opposing defenses to stop. The addition of Brown would also add another receiver to the mix who has played in the league for at least five seasons (Cobb, Watkins, Lazard). Experience is never a bad thing in the NFL.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Analyst: Steelers' Mitchell Trubisky 'is QB1 with a bullet'

Those who have paid any attention to the situation shouldn't have been surprised when All-Pro defensive tackle Cam Heyward essentially declared last week that free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky is an overwhelming favorite to officially be named the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Trubisky is currently competing against first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett and career backup Mason Rudolph.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Browns reportedly 'did their homework' on 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Depending on the latest report on the subject, the Cleveland Browns allegedly expect to be without starting quarterback Deshaun Watson from anywhere between half and all of the upcoming NFL season as Watson and company await to learn if he'll be suspended over no fewer than two-dozen allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Jerry Jones: Mike McCarthy 'the man to lead' Cowboys to Super Bowl

When the Dallas Cowboys suffered another disappointing end to a season with aspirations of a deep playoff run, some fans may have thought that head coach Mike McCarthy would be shown the door. The franchise parted ways with Wade Phillips midway through the 2010 campaign after multiple shortcomings and then fired Jason Garrett following the 2019 campaign in a similar fashion after nine-plus seasons.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tim Tebow's Surprising Dig

Did Tim Tebow take a surprising dig at the Manning family earlier this week?. The former Florida Gators star named Matt Corral arguably the best quarterback in Ole Miss history. Ole Miss, of course, also featured Eli Manning and Archie Manning at the quarterback position. "You’re also trying to replace...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Brown
Person
John Adams
Person
Matt Adams
Person
Aaron Rodgers
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Bettors back surprising team to win Super Bowl, COY

In the unpredictable and fun world of sports betting, a surprising NFL team is getting some recent play from bettors to have a monster season, including bets on this franchise winning its first Super Bowl. How much of a long shot would that be? The last time this team won...
NFL
FanSided

Packers: 3 players who won’t be on the roster by September 1

The Packers want to construct a roster to win a Super Bowl this year. That’s why these three players should be concerned about their future in Green Bay. Any team paying Aaron Rodgers over 13% of their total salary cap is clearly engaged in “win now” mode. It’s Super Bowl title or bust for the Green Bay Packers this season.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

JJ Watt Calls Out His Wife: NFL World Reacts

Arizona Cardinals standout pass rusher JJ Watt and his wife, Kealia Watt, like to get into it on social media from time to time. JJ Watt isn't taking it easy on his wife even though she's pregnant with their first child. Kealia Watt, who plays professional soccer, apparently forgot to...
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers extend head coach Matt LaFleur

The Green Bay Packers have been one of the most dominant teams in the NFL over the last three seasons, and the argument could be made that they are the most dominant team in the league currently, at least in terms of the regular season. The man who deserves the...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#The Arizona Cardinals#The Buffalo Bills
Yardbarker

Bears sign veteran OT Riley Reiff to one-year deal

The Chicago Bears added veteran offensive tackle Riley Reiff, general manager Ryan Poles announced in a press conference Tuesday. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Reiff signed a one-year deal with the team worth as much as $12.5 million. Reiff, 33, was the Detroit Lions' first-round pick in 2012 and played...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Yardbarker

It's Dinger Tuesday! Look for Freddie Freeman to tee off

Dinger Tuesday is back! We missed this promotion last week with the All-Star Game taking center stage, but now we're back with three games and three home run picks to capitalize on the day. As a refresher, Dinger Tuesday is a FanDuel promo: if you bet $25 on a player to hit a HR, you receive $5 back in free bets for every homer hit in that game, regardless of whether your player hits one or not. It's a nice opportunity to target HR-heavy games, and we've identified a trio that fit the bill for today's MLB slate.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Tuesday's SGP focuses on powerless Cardinals

You know what happens when your two best hitters are unable to play? Your odds of winning decrease significantly. You know who currently has that problem? The St. Louis Cardinals. With NL MVP betting favorite Paul Goldschmidt and All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado out for their two-game series against Toronto due to vaccine requirements, St. Louis is going to have a whole lot tougher of a time winning Tuesday's series opener. Add the fact Toronto scored 40 runs — that's right, 40 runs — in their three-game sweep vs. Boston over the weekend, and all of a sudden the Blue Jays look like a juggernaut, and the Cardinals look like a little helpless insect seconds away from getting eaten by a snake.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

37K+
Followers
38K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy