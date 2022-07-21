Packers work out veteran receiver John Brown on Wednesday

Wide receiver John Brown Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers have spent the majority of their offseason looking to address the losses left by All-Pro Davante Adams and speedster Marquez Valdes-Scantling at the receiver position. They signed veteran Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal earlier in the offseason. They drafted three rookies in April's draft, including North Dakota State's Christian Watson. Experienced receivers Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard are back for another season in Green Bay. Also, the team is looking for a bounce-back season from the hungry Amari Rodgers. But perhaps the team is still looking to add some more veteran help to the wide receiver group. They worked out nine-year veteran John Brown Wednesday in the hopes of possibly adding him to the 90-man roster before the start of training camp next week.

Brown has been more of a role player during his nine years in the NFL. He was selected in the third round back in 2014 by the Arizona Cardinals out of Division II Pittsburgh State. He would go on to play four years in Arizona before moving on to play with Baltimore in 2018. After his lone season with John Harbaugh, he would sign a three-year, $27M deal with the Buffalo Bills. After his two seasons there, he bounced around with three teams in 2021 (Denver, Jacksonville, Tampa Bay). Brown's best season came with the Bills in 2019. He caught a career-high 72 passes for a career-high 1,060 yards and six touchdowns. The 32-year old has two 1,000-yard seasons in his career.

After playing in just 13 games total over the last two seasons, the speedster in Brown is looking for a fresh start (4.34 40-yard dash time). If Brown were to sign with the Packers, head coach Matt LaFleur would get another dynamic threat on the outside. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers would love to throw the ball to multiple receivers with sub-4.4 speed. The quicker LaFleur's offense becomes, the more dangerous it is for opposing defenses to stop. The addition of Brown would also add another receiver to the mix who has played in the league for at least five seasons (Cobb, Watkins, Lazard). Experience is never a bad thing in the NFL.