Bre Tiesi went back to the gym just a month after giving birth to her and Nick Cannon’s son, Legendary Love Cannon. The 31-year-old model posted an Instagram Story on Tuesday where she was seen sitting on a pilates reformer machine in a blue-lit room. “And I’m backkkkk,” she captioned the video. Tiesi, who gave birth to her son on June 28, announced his arrival on Monday with an array of photos and a “graphic” 11-minute YouTube video of the at-home birth. The real estate agent revealed that she was in labor for over 10 hours after trying several methods to kickstart...

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 MINUTES AGO