20 Chinese families in Brooklyn are in danger of losing their homes in a week, due to an alleged housing fraud. Xihui "Steven" Wu took over $4 million of these 20 families' money and vanished without giving them ownership of their units. The families joined elected officials in a press conference last week, calling for […]

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO