ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Alex de la Iglesia, Telecinco Cinema Re-Team for Fantasy Action-Adventure Film ‘Mandragora’

By Emiliano De Pablos
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JrSP3_0gnrL0XT00
Credit: Juan Naharro Gimenez

Spanish genre master Álex de la Iglesia and Telecinco Cinema, the production arm of broadcast network Mediaset España, are re-teaming for fantasy action-adventure film project “Mandrágora.”

De la Iglesia and Carolina Bang’s Madrid-based outfit Pokeepsie Films will produce “Mandrágora” with powerhouse Telecinco Cinema, the feature marking the high-profile Spanish director’s fifth joint project with the broadcaster.

Set in 17th Century Spain, “Mandrágora” follows Hernán, 15, who unearths a human-shaped root for which he begins to feel an inexplicable attraction. The gruesome death of his parents at the hands of Count of Torresnegras’ troops forces him and his new friend to flee to the nearby woods.

In their depths, along with terrifying monsters and legendary creatures, lives La Bruja, an expert in black magic, who will shelter Hernán and Mandrágora, the root. With the help of Madariaga, a mercenary adventurer, they embark on a mission to end Torresnegras’s reign of terror forever.

De la Iglesia will direct and is co-writing the script alongside Jelen Morales (“La pequeña Suiza,” “Un mal día lo tiene cualquiera”).

With “Mandrágora,” De la Iglesia, one of Spain’s biggest broad audience auteurs, is returning to the fantastic, one of his favorite movie genres.

Breaking out with 1995’s “The Day of the Beast,” a milestone in Spanish cinema, De la Iglesia’s “The Last Circus” (2010) won Venice Festival best director and screenplay awards.

More recent movies such as “Witching & Bitching” (2013, €15 million -$15.29 million- at the Spanish box office), “My Big Night” (2015, $12.23 million) and the remake of the Italian movie “Perfect Strangers” (2017, $20.39 million) have consolidated De la Iglesia’s status as frequently one of Spain’s biggest audience directors.

Telecinco Cinema has also successfully bet on fantasy films with international projection and prestige such as J.A. Bayona’s “A Monster Calls,” which scored $26.70 million in Spain, figuring in the Spanish box office Top 5 of all time, and Guillermo del Toro’s “Pan’s Labyrinth,” which won three Academy Awards.

De la Iglesia and Telecinco Cinema already joined forces for “La habitación del niño,” part of 2005 omnibus feature “Películas para no dormir;” English-language thriller “Oxford Crimes,” “Perfect Strangers,” and road-movie “Four’s A Crowd,” which is scheduled for a fall theatrical release by Sony Pictures.

Founded in 2009 by De la Iglesia and Bang, Pokeepsie has continued De la Iglesia’s commitment to genre movies, through projects both as a director and also a producer, with films such as “Los héroes del mal,” “Errementari” and “Perfect Strangers” as well as the horror comedy series “30 Coins,” which, co-written and helmed by De la Iglesia, has proved one of the best received of early originals from HBO in Spain, and is currently lensing its Season 2 for HBO Max.

Pokeepsie has also energetically put is back behind a new generation of filmmakers such as Paul Urkijo (“Errementari”), Eduardo Casanova (“Pieles,” “La Piedad”) and Zoe Berriatúa (“Los héroes del mal”).

The production house announced in May 2020 an alliance with Sony Pictures and Amazon Prime Video to launch The Fear Collection, a collection of horror films with worldwide distribution directed by Spanish filmmakers such as De la Iglesia himself and Jaume Balagueró(“[REC]”), among others.

One of Spain’s fastest growing film and TV companies, Pokeepsie struck in April a strategic partnership with Banijay Iberia to create high-end original series and fiction, allowing Pokeepsie to join Banijay Iberia’s large stable of companies in Spain and Portugal.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Venice Chief Alberto Barbera Talks Missing Out on Steven Spielberg’s ‘Fabelmans’ and Winning Over A24

Click here to read the full article. Venice artistic director Alberto Barbera is smiling and looking relaxed after unveiling the festival’s strongest lineup in recent memory, a rich mix of hotly anticipated pics from the U.S. and elsewhere around the world that’s likely to bolster the Lido’s power as an Oscars kingmaker. Venice’s program of high-profile titles is especially impressive in a year that sees the Toronto International Film Festival roar back to life after two COVID-stricken years. As in pre-pandemic times, there will be a few days of overlap between the Canadian and Italian festivals. Although Venice struggled with ticketing last...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ Ratings Spike Following Netflix Global Success

Click here to read the full article. Legal drama “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” is living up to its name following its international success on Netflix. Domestic Korean audiences for the series have spiked, in line with its streaming growth. The drama stars Park Eun Bin as a young female lawyer with Asperger’s syndrome who, thanks to her powerhouse 164 IQ, exceptional memory and creative thinking processes, graduates top of her class. When she joins a major law firm, she uses her particular skills to deliver results that others would not be able to achieve. But she still struggles with social interactions. Already the top non-English-language series...
TV SERIES
Variety

It’s Finally Time of the Season for The Zombies: British Invasion Band Gets Feature Doc from Robert Schwartzman, Playtone (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Sixty years on from their formation, it’s finally the time of the season for British Invasion band The Zombies. The iconic 1960s group will be the focus of a feature documentary entitled “Hung Up on a Dream,” directed by Utopia co-founder, Rooney frontman and “Dreamland” director Robert Schwartzman. Principal photography has begun on the doc, which will chart the band’s 60-year career, which first started up in the suburb of St. Alban’s, just north of London. The doc will begin with the group’s formation by Rod Argent, Colin Blunstone, Chris White, Paul Atkinson and Hugh...
MUSIC
Variety

Best Friend Forever Boards Venice Horizons Title ‘To The North’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Brussels-based company Best Friend Forever has acquired international sales rights to Mihai Mincan’s drama thriller “To The North” which will world premiere at Venice in the Horizons section. Inspired by true events, the film follows Joel, a religious Filipino sailor, who finds a Romanian stowaway, Dumitru, hidden between some containers during his shift on a transatlantic ship. Joel decides to hide him and subsequently starts feeling tormented by his crew, friends and even God. “To The North” stars Soliman Cruz, Niko Becker, Bart Guingona and Olivier Ho Hio Hen (“Stillwater”). The topnotch crew includes...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guillermo Del Toro
Person
J.a. Bayona
Person
Jaume Balagueró
Variety

Peacock Orders Epic Gladiator Series ‘Those About to Die,’ Roland Emmerich to Direct

Peacock has given a straight-to-series order to a gladiator drama series based on Daniel Mannix’s nonfiction book “Those About to Die.”. Robert Rodat, the screenwriter behind films like “Saving Private Ryan” and “The Patriot,” will write and executive produce. Roland Emmerich is onboard to direct and executive produce. Emmerich is no stranger to large-scale productions of this nature, having previously helmed films like “Independence Day” and “Moonfall.” This will be the first time Emmerich has directed for television.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ Lands ‘Shang-Chi’ Director Destin Daniel Cretton

Click here to read the full article. The Kang Dynasty has its leader. “Shang-Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings” director Destin Daniel Cretton will continue his tenure within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the director of “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” a rep for Marvel Studios confirmed. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige announced “The Kang Dynasty” during the company’s wide-ranging presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, as part one of the two-part conclusion to the Multiverse Saga — similar to how 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War” and 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” concluded the Infinity Saga. Unlike those films — which were filmed and directed...
MOVIES
Variety

Kate Winslet to Lead HBO Limited Series ‘The Palace,’ Stephen Frears to Direct

Click here to read the full article. Kate Winslet is set to lead her fourth HBO limited series, with the premium cabler ordering the drama “The Palace.” Winslet will star in the series, which tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of an authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel. Winslet will executive produce the series in addition to starring. Will Tracy created the show and will serve as executive producer and showrunner. Stephen Frears is attached to direct and executive produce, with Frank Rich also executive producing. Seth Reiss, Juli Weiner, Jen Spyra, Gary Shteyngart, and...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘The Whale’ First Look: Brendan Fraser Transforms Into a 600-Pound Man in Darren Aronofsky’s New Film

Click here to read the full article. Let the Brendan Fraser comeback begin. A24 has released a first look at Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming drama “The Whale,” in which Fraser stars as a 600-pound middle-aged man struggling to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter. The film is Aronofsky’s first directorial effort since “mother!” divided critics and moviegoers. The first look at “The Whale” arrived after confirmation that the movie will have its world premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. Joining Fraser in “The Whale” is a cast that includes “Stranger Things” favorite Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Samantha Morton and Ty Simpkins. Aronofsky...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telecinco Cinema#La Piedad#Mandragora#Gora#Lex#Spanish#Mediaset Espa A#Pokeepsie Films#Venice Festi
Variety

‘Five Easy Pieces’ Star Lois Smith Remembers Director Bob Rafelson: ‘It Was a Time of Generational Change’

No movie better captures the maverick spirit of Bob Rafelson and the impact he had on the New Hollywood movement of the 1970s than “Five Easy Pieces.” The film follows Jack Nicholson’s Bobby Dupea, a former piano prodigy who has turned his back on his privileged lifestyle to embrace the life of a blue collar drifter. Dupea’s rejection of his upbringing struck a cord with the counterculture and turned “Five Easy Pieces” into a critical and commercial sensation, making it a rare film that tapped into and reflected the zeitgeist.
MOVIES
Variety

HFPA Awards $4.5 Million in Philanthropic Grants for 2022-23

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the embattled organization behind the Golden Globes, has announced over $4.5 million in grant awards for 2022-23. These donations were bestowed upon an array of nonprofit organizations, journalism programs and film restoration projects by the HFPA’s philanthropy program. “The HFPA’s long history of philanthropy...
CHARITIES
Variety

‘Stranger Things’ Editors Reveal VFX Secrets Behind the Show Including Speeding Up Erica’s Lines

“Stranger Things” is one of the most visual effects heavy show on television — the recent season 4 finale featured more VFX shots than the entire third season combined. While some of those VFX shots are obvious — the ground splitting open into lava, a horde of demonic bats attacking the heroes — others are designed to be hidden from the audience.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
Variety

Zooey Deschanel: ‘The Happening’ Was ‘Stylized Horror’ and ‘Maybe People Didn’t Get That’

Most actors have at least one dud at some point in their career, and for Zooey Deschanel it’s M. Night Shyamalan’s widely mocked 2008 horror movie “The Happening.” The “500 Days of Summer” and “Elf” actor starred opposite Mark Wahlberg in the film, which centers on a group of individuals fighting to survive an outbreak of mysterious mass suicides. Shyamalan’s notorious twist in the film is that trees are releasing toxins that are causing the deaths.
MOVIES
Variety

Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Star Turn on ‘Surface’ Deserves a Better Show: TV Review

“Surface” is just good enough for a sympathetic viewer to want it to be better. Like Apple’s most recent glossy drama about a woman in danger, “Shining Girls,” “Surface” effectively evokes the confusion of not knowing who or where one really is; here, Gugu Mbatha-Raw stars as Sophie, a woman who suffered a brain injury in an apparent suicide attempt, and now has no sense of who she is. And as on “Shining Girls,” a crystalline depiction of inner turmoil coexists alongside absurdity that grows a bit tough to take.
TV SERIES
Variety

Jeff Wachtel Launches Future Shack Entertainment, Pacts With Roku, Blink49 Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. TV industry veteran Jeff Wachtel has raised financing and assembled a small team to launch Future Shack Entertainment, a production banner focused on developing TV for global markets. Wachtel has pacted with former NBCUniversal executive Sam Michaels and Yusik Choi, formerly managing director at Rothschild & Co. and an investment banker at Credit Suisse, to launch the banner with significant financing from private equity funds. Future Shack has also set a partnership with Blink49 Studios, the Endeavor Content-backed banner launched last year by Entertainment One and Alliance Atlantis alum John Moryaniss. Future Shack also has...
BUSINESS
Variety

‘Megalomaniac’ Wins Big at Fantasia, As the Party Goes On

Click here to read the full article. It was a good day to be bad at Fantasia, as the Cheval Noir Award went to Karim Ouelhaj’s “Megalomaniac,” loosely inspired by the horrifying true story of the “Butcher of Mons.” The Belgian serial killer is believed to have murdered at least five women in the 1990s. He was never captured and his identity was never revealed. The jury of the event’s 26th edition, including Charles Bramesco, Elza Kephart, Maitland McDonagh and Heather O’Neill, presided over by C. Robert Cargill, fell for its unapologetic darkness, calling “Megalomaniac” “the very sort of film that festivals...
MOVIES
Variety

Tony Dow, Who Played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ Dies at 77

Click here to read the full article. Tony Dow, the actor and director best known for playing the stalwart older brother Wally Cleaver to Jerry Mathers’ Beaver in the iconic series “Leave It to Beaver,” has died. He was 77. His official Facebook page posted that he died Tuesday morning. “It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share with you the passing of our beloved Tony this morning. Tony was a beautiful soul – kind, compassionate, funny and humble,” read the message from his management team. Dow and his wife Lauren announced in May that his cancer, which he had...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘The Gray Man’ Sequel With Ryan Gosling and Spinoff Film in Development at Netflix

Click here to read the full article. Netflix has grand plans to turn “The Gray Man” into a sprawling spy franchise. Days after the $200 million-budgeted CIA thriller landed on the streaming service, Netflix announced plans to expand the series with a sequel and a spinoff, both of which are currently in development. Ryan Gosling and directors Joe and Anthony Russo are set to return for the sequel. “The Gray Man” co-writer Stephen McFeely, whose credits also include “Avengers: Endgame” and “Captain America: Civil War,” is writing the screenplay. The Russos and AGBO’s Mike Larocca will produce along with Joe Roth and...
MOVIES
Variety

HBO Max’s ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Embraces Teen Slasher Tropes to Blunt, Addictive Effect: TV Review

For a certain generation of TV watchers, the theme song for “Pretty Little Liars” scratches an itch like no other. The original series, which ran for seven seasons on ABC Family before the channel became Freeform, began each episode with the lilting melodies of the Pierces’ “Secret” over pristine images of the main quartet in their funereal finest, making winking eye contact with the camera in order to shush it. The stage thus set, TV’s first iteration of Sara Shepard’s novels was slick, if not exactly subtle.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Review: Why Shouldn’t a Superhero Film Be a Kiddie Cartoon? That’s What Most Superhero Films Are Anyway

“DC League of Super-Pets” opens with a DC Films logo sequence — the full grand corporate prelude, with shuffling dark-toned images of Batman, Wonder Woman, etc. It’s a bit of a surprise to see this super-serious logo kick off an animated caper for kids, even if the film does have “DC” and “Super-Pets” in its title. But then, “DC League of Super-Pets,” though very much a comedy about a scruffy team of critter heroes (it’s based on the DC Comics characters the Legion of Super-Pets), is also a movie that makes room for the famed demigods of the DC universe; it’s a full-on superhero extravaganza. Watching it, what you realize — it’s something we all know but don’t think about too often — is that the gargantuan comic-book movie spectacles that our culture is fatally addicted to are all, in essence, cartoons.
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

73K+
Followers
57K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy