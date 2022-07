Recently I came across a relatively new browser (initially created in 2019), or more like a special version of the main Opera browser, called Opera GX. It touts that it’s a “browser for gamers” and while that’s clearly a bit of an exaggeration, it has plenty of features that gamers would benefit from. Not to mention that the interface alone bears a strong resemblance to anything you’d find in Cyberpunk 2077.

COMPUTERS ・ 33 MINUTES AGO