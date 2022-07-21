PHOTOS: Josh Heupel at 2022 SEC media days

The Southeastern Conference media days are taking place at the College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

Media days are taking place July 18-21 and SEC Network is televising the annual event ahead of the 2022 season.

The Vols will host Ball State at Neyland Stadium in Week 1 to kick off the 2022 campaign. Tennessee announced its season opener will be played Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. EDT. SEC Network will televise the season-opening matchup at Neyland Stadium.

Second-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel took part in media days Thursday.

Below are photos of Heupel at SEC media days main stage in the College Football Hall of Fame.