Atlanta, GA

PHOTOS: Josh Heupel at 2022 SEC media days

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tteLr_0gnrJj3D00

The Southeastern Conference media days are taking place at the College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

Media days are taking place July 18-21 and SEC Network is televising the annual event ahead of the 2022 season.

The Vols will host Ball State at Neyland Stadium in Week 1 to kick off the 2022 campaign. Tennessee announced its season opener will be played Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. EDT. SEC Network will televise the season-opening matchup at Neyland Stadium.

Second-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel took part in media days Thursday.

Below are photos of Heupel at SEC media days main stage in the College Football Hall of Fame.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a5KeU_0gnrJj3D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OdIkM_0gnrJj3D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ThssE_0gnrJj3D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LRZcV_0gnrJj3D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ksHn_0gnrJj3D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FP3ln_0gnrJj3D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YIyd6_0gnrJj3D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rgGSm_0gnrJj3D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14F34g_0gnrJj3D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tM7jV_0gnrJj3D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sPsad_0gnrJj3D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nbppi_0gnrJj3D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uxIO7_0gnrJj3D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TqyR5_0gnrJj3D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BYBTb_0gnrJj3D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Ajmy_0gnrJj3D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M149b_0gnrJj3D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ybj8R_0gnrJj3D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29oRl0_0gnrJj3D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26qYiJ_0gnrJj3D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F5SEU_0gnrJj3D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BJcKx_0gnrJj3D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hg9If_0gnrJj3D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1br0O6_0gnrJj3D00

