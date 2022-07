Mary Josephine Hale Bergin, 88, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. She was born on January 25, 1934, in Milford, Texas, to the late Homer and Willie McWhirter Hale. Mary Jo attended Galena Park High School. She married Albert Bergin in 1952. She spent her career in the medical field working for several different hospitals. Upon her retirement, she was Manager of Data Processing. She was extremely intelligent working her way from phone operator to hospital management. Mary Jo had many interests, which included sewing; she was an excellent seamstress making her own clothing, clothes for her children and grandchildren. Even tiny clothes for Barbie.

DAYTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO