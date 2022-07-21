ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Police Chief Saves San Jose Man with Drug Overdose in Good Samaritan Act

By Bay City News
sanjoseinside.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe life of a San Jose man with a suspected fentanyl overdose was saved Tuesday after the city police chief and an assistant chief were flagged down by the victim's girlfriend, police said. Police Chief Anthony Mata...

www.sanjoseinside.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Problematic customer caught on camera rampaging at East Bay bakery

A customer at a Pittsburg bakery became enraged and attacked workers. He was accused of not following COVID protocol at the bakery before, but claimed that was his twin brother. The bakery employees let him buy bread, but he was reminded not to come back. That's what triggered the self-proclaimed military man. Employees suffered injuries in the attack.
PITTSBURG, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
City
Milpitas, CA
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose brawl leaves man with life-threatening injuries

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Police in San Jose said one person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an alleged fight. The brawl happened around 6 p.m. Sunday on West Saint John Street at Market Street, near San Pedro Square, according to officials. Police said they found the injured...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFist

Convicted Boogaloo Shooter Steven Carrillo Receiving Medication for Mental Illness, and Other Details Emerge

Former Air Force Sergeant Steven Carrillo has already pleaded guilty in federal court in the May 2020 killing of a federal security officer in Oakland, for which he's been sentenced to 41 years behind bars. And he's pleaded guilty to killing a Santa Cruz County sheriff's deputy days later, and that case is still pending. But now we're getting a bit more of the timeline filled in of Carrillo's violent spree, inspired by the Boogaloo movement.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

San Mateo police search for suspect in attempted home burglaries

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo Police Department is investigating a series of attempted home burglaries, according to a Facebook post. On Friday, the would-be burglar(s) tried to break into four residences and cars on the 400 block of Sylvan Avenue. Video surveillance (below) shows one suspect attempting to burglarize a home. The […]
SAN MATEO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

SBSO: Man shot in overnight Aromas trailer park shooting

AROMAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito Sheriff's Office said they are investing a shooting at the Monterey RV Park in Aromas that happened Sunday night. One man suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting. San Benito County Sheriff Eric Taylor said there is no suspect information at this time. How many shots were The post SBSO: Man shot in overnight Aromas trailer park shooting appeared first on KION546.
AROMAS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdose#City Police#Heroin#Packer
KTVU FOX 2

WARNING GRAPHIC: K-9 bites San Jose man's neck for one minute

Anthony Paredes ran from police after his girlfriend stole tequila and he threatened to hurt a Safeway employee. San Jose police deployed a K-9. When the dog found him, it clamped down on his neck for 60 seconds. This body camera video is graphic and disturbing to watch.
SAN JOSE, CA
Nationwide Report

Injuries reported after a crash in San Jose (San Jose, CA)

Injuries reported after a crash in San Jose (San Jose, CA)Nationwide Report. Injuries were reported after a crash Monday morning in San Jose involving an overturned tractor trailer. As per the initial information, the traffic collision was reported at about 9:23 a.m. on the southbound I-880 connector ramp to southbound Highway 101 [...]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

2 men gunned down Friday in East Oakland

OAKLAND (BCN) — Gun violence claimed two lives in Oakland following violence Friday afternoon and evening, police said Monday. The latest slaying occurred just after 7 p.m. in the 900 block of 82nd Avenue. Officers responded to that area and located an Oakland man in a vehicle, according to police. The man was suffering from […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

South Bay man fighting for his life after beating in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A South Bay man is fighting for his life after being attacked by a group of people. Police investigators said the violence happened near an entrance to the popular San Pedro Square restaurant & entertainment district in Downtown San Jose. "We received a call of a...
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
svdaily.com

Palo Alto Police Arrest Four in Retail Theft

Palo Alto Police have arrested four suspects for organized retail theft last Sunday evening after they were caught shoplifting at lululemon store in the Stanford Shopping Center. The investigation linked them to prior thefts in other cities earlier in the day. On Sunday, July 17, 2022, at about 6:02 p.m.,...
PALO ALTO, CA
KSBW.com

Man shot during large fight in Salinas, police say

SALINAS, Calif. — Shots fired during a large fight in Salinas led to one man being hospitalized. According to the Salinas Police Department, early Saturday morning at 1:55 a.m., officers were called out to reports of a large fight on the 200 block of Main Street. When officers arrived...
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Hollister police investigating weekend barbecue shooting

HOLLISTER, Calif. — The Hollister Police Department is investigating a shooting at Veteran's Memorial Park from over the weekend. According to police, around 6 p.m. on Sunday officers were sent to the park after reports of a fight were called in. When police arrived they found several shell casings...
HOLLISTER, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fremont police investigate Lyft driver being pepper sprayed during customer dispute

FREMONT – Police in Fremont said a Lyft driver was sprayed in the face with pepper spray during a dispute with a customer last week.On July 16, officers with the Fremont Police Department responded to a report of an assault.Police said the Lyft driver was picking up a customer when an argument ensued about the number of passengers allowed on the ride.The customer canceled the ride and ordered a new ride that was assigned to another driver.As the victim was driving away, the suspect sprayed the victim with pepper spray, police said.Officers were able to identify the suspect, and the suspect was located in the area and arrested, police said.
FREMONT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy