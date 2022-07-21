Drew Barrymore’s Flower Films Appoints Brandon Lankar To VP Development

Flower Films

EXCLUSIVE: Drew Barrymore’s Flower Films has appointed Brandon Lankar to the newly created position of Vice President of Development.

In his new role, Lankar will identify IP and source material for Flower Films to develop for film and TV. He will work closely with Ember Truesdale, President of Flower Films, and will report to the company’s founders, Barrymore and Nancy Juvonen.

Lankar will continue in his role as a producer on The Drew Barrymore Show, where he is responsible for developing and executing custom creative concepts for brand integrations that align with the show. He oversees them through filming, post-production and on-air broadcast.

“I am so excited to extend my working relationship with Brandon to now include Flower Films as well as The Drew Barrymore Show,” said Barrymore. “I am so impressed by his hard work, commitment and fantastic taste in material that it was a no brainer to have him lend his skills to the work we are developing at Flower Films.”

“I’m excited not only to return to The Drew Barrymore Show as a producer for its third season, but to also join Flower Films, where I will have the opportunity to help Drew, Nancy and Ember continue to bring original stories and voices to the widest audience possible,” said Lankar.

Prior to joining The Drew Barrymore Show in 2020, Lankar produced content for leading Canadian networks CTV, Global and IHeart Radio Canada. He’s worked in TV since he was a teen, appearing as a youth reporter on several major Canadian networks.

Founded in 1995 by Barrymore and Juvonen, Flower Films has produced feature films, animated television, reality television and scripted series that have earned over $2 billion worldwide. It currently produces Barrymore’s eponymous syndicated daily show for CBS Studios.