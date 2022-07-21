ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry: Jay Duplass Raises the Stakes in Tense Season 2 Trailer — Watch

By Nick Caruso
 5 days ago
The grads of Industry are grads no more and in the new trailer for Season 2, they’re finally ready to stake their claim.

In the finance drama’s upcoming eight-episode second season (which returns Monday, Aug. 1 at 9/8c on HBO and streaming on HBO Max), we pick up with the post-grads one year after the height of the global pandemic. “The market is ripping, and Pierpoint’s ‘back to work or else’ mandate has the trading floor more charged up and paranoid than ever,” reads the official description. “Now Harper (Myha’la Herrold), Yasmin (Marisa Abela) and Robert (Harry Lawtey) must drive new business and make new alliances both in and out of the office as Pierpoint and its junior bankers seek to take every advantage in a post-COVID world.”

The trailer (embedded above) shows us that the high-stakes drama of the trading floor never quits, and despite Harper’s mentor Eric (Ken Leung) passing along a very special gift, he’s screaming in her face seconds later. Then there’s Yas’ new French contact who instructs her that “you don’t have to like someone for them to be useful to you.”

We also catch our first glimpse of Jay Duplass’ (Transparent) Jesse Bloom, a reputable hedge fund manager who has just emigrated to the U.K. He tells Harper: “I’m not interested in people who comment on the direction of the wind. I’d much prefer if you could make it blow.”

And as if these traders weren’t stressed out enough, Pierpoint execs announce that either the London or New York office will be subsumed by the other.

Industry also stars David Jonsson (Deep State) and Conor MacNeill (Artemis Fowl). In addition to Duplass, Sonny Poon Tip (Holby City) and Katrine De Candole (Dominion) join the cast for Season 2. Co-creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay serve as writers and executive producers.

Watch the trailer by pressing PLAY above, then drop your thoughts in a comment below.

TVLine

TVLine

