How Seven ESPY Red Carpet Outfits Looked on Fashion Week Runways

By Layla Ilchi
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
7 Photos

Many celebrities looked to recent fashion week collections for their red carpet looks at Wednesday night’s 2022 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles.

The annual awards show that celebrates achievements in sports attracted the likes of Ayesha Curry, Ciara, Aubrey Plaza and many others who looked to independent and established designers for their red carpet ensembles.

Ciara, for one, wore a daring black velvet long-sleeved dress with a glitter bust detail straight from London-based label Sabina Bilenko’s spring 2022 collection. The singer posed on the red carpet alongside husband Russell Wilson, who wore a mixed fabric silver and black suit jacket and black trousers.

Ciara in Sabina Bilenko spring 2022 collection. Courtesy/Variety

Alison Brie also looked to the fashion week runways for her ESPY look. The actress walked the red carpet wearing a floral and buckle embellished black minidress from Roberto Cavalli’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection.

While some stars wore the exact look that debuted on the runway, others chose to style the pieces in their own ways. Take U.S. soccer players Christen Press and Tobin Heath, who walked the red carpet together both wearing looks from Gucci’s Love Parade collection, which debuted during the spring 2022 runway season.

Press opted for a blue tiered lace skirt from the collection, pairing it with a pale pink Gucci bustier top. Heath looked to a sheer cream-colored dress shirt from the collection, pairing it with black Gucci monogrammed trousers and white flat shoes accented with red buckles.

Tobin Heath in Gucci spring 2022 ready-to-wear. WWD/Variety

Lifestyle
