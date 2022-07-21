ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania Students Invited To Participate In Poster Contest Celebrating Return To The Moon

 4 days ago

Image provided by Pixabay

By Adam Capotorto

The Pennsylvania Department of Education will be featuring art that is out of this world - literally.

According to an official release, the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) is joining forces with the Moonshot Museum, Astrobotic, and the Readiness Institute at Penn State to invite Pennsylvania students in grades 3-12 to participate in a statewide poster contest celebrating America's return to the moon this year, an achievement powered by Pennsylvanians.

"It's only fitting that we announce this new partnership to support and highlight STEAM education on the 53rd anniversary of the first moon landing," said Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty. "This poster contest encourages Pennsylvania students to 'reach for the moon' in their educational and career endeavors, from science to the arts and anything in between."

The Moonshot Poster Contest combines STEM education and the arts in a new way to celebrate the upcoming launch of Astrobotic's Peregrine Lunar Lander. Later this year, Peregrine will be delivering more than two dozen payloads to the lunar surface, including scientific instruments from three national space agencies – including 11 from NASA alone – a rover from Carnegie Mellon University, Hope Moonshot project from Penn State Outreach, several payloads from commercial companies, and cultural messages from individuals around the Earth.

"Moonshot Museum will open this Fall as Pennsylvania's first space museum and the first museum on the planet to focus on career readiness for the 21st-century space industry," said Sam Moore, Moonshot Museum executive director. "As we approach the exciting dual milestones of the Museum's opening and Astrobotic's lunar landing later in the year, we can't wait to welcome the artistic contributions of students across Pennsylvania, celebrating the Keystone State's leadership in America's return to the lunar surface."

Students are encouraged to create a poster that reflects one or more of the following aspects of the Peregrine mission:

  • History in the Making: Astrobotic's Peregrine lander will be the first private commercial spacecraft to land on the lunar surface and the first American spacecraft to land on the Moon since the Apollo era.
  • Commercial Space Industry: Peregrine will carry payloads from companies and countries around the world and deploy a small rover to search for underground tunnels or "lava tubes," potential sites for future lunar settlers.
  • Flight of the Falcon: The lunar lander is named for the peregrine falcon, the fastest animal on Earth.
  • Powered by Pennsylvania: Peregrine is being constructed at Astrobotic Headquarters on Pittsburgh's Northside, with metals and electronics built by Pennsylvanians. The spacecraft will launch aboard a rocket from Florida, but once it has left Earth's atmosphere, Astrobotic Mission Control will coordinate the lander's journey to the Moon.

"Space is no longer the 'next frontier'; it is the 'now frontier' for our students in Pennsylvania," said Dr. Justin Aglio, interim vice president for Outreach and executive director of the Readiness Institute at Penn State. "We are excited to see the contest submissions and hope they will launch many space and STEAM careers for students in our communities."

Students can produce their poster submissions independently at home, during classroom time, or during out-of-school learning programs at community centers, libraries, or summer camps. They may use either computer programs or traditional art supplies to create their poster. Teachers, parents, or guardians should email the student poster submission and the completed terms and conditions form to postercontest@moonshotmuseum.org. All submissions must be received by November 30, 2022. For full details on the poster contest and to make a submission, visit https://moonshotmuseum.org/postercontest.

A panel of judges from across the STEAM disciplines in Pennsylvania, including art and science educators and space industry professionals, will judge submissions ahead of Astrobotic's launch in late 2022. Winning entries will be selected across three grade ranges: Elementary (Grades 3-4), Middle School (5-8), and High School (9-12).

Pennsylvania will be divided into major geographic regions, each consisting of multiple counties. A regional 1st place award certificate will go to a winning entry in each region. State Award Winners will be selected across a range of categories, such as Science Communication, Entrepreneurial Spirit, and Creativity. State Award Winners will be invited to a VIP Tour at Astrobotic Headquarters in Pittsburgh. Travel will be at the winner's own expense.

All submissions will be included in a digital payload on a future mission to the moon.

Please visit the Department of Education's website for more information about Pennsylvania's education policies and programs.

abc27.com

Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board awards grants to reduce underage, dangerous drinking

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is awarding almost $3.4 million to 97 schools, community organizations, municipalities, law enforcement organizations, nonprofit organizations, for-profit organizations, and institutions of higher education through the 2022-24 Alcohol Education Grant Program. This year, of 110 grant applications received, 97 organizations from...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Small Businesses to Get a Boost in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf announced that Pennsylvania has been recently awarded nearly $268 million in American Rescue Plan funding, through the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI), to spur small business success and job creation opportunities across the commonwealth. “Supporting our small businesses and boosting Pennsylvania’s world-class...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Offering Grants To Support Local Meat And Poultry Farmers

Pennsylvania is currently taking applications for $500,000 in grants for local meat and poultry producers. Today, Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding invited farmers throughout the state to apply for $500,000 in PA Farm Bill-funded grants. Very Small Meat and Poultry Processor Reimbursement Grants are available for small businesses to start up or expand to meet USDA food safety requirements, aimed at increasing locally produced meat and poultry in the state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

’77 hours of sheer hell’

Former Pennsylvania Gov. Mark Schweiker says Quecreek rescue proof miracles do happen. Twenty years ago this week, Gov. Mark Schweiker stepped to a podium in an abandoned Somerset County grocery store converted to a makeshift media center, pumped both fists in the air and proclaimed that against all odds, nine men trapped 240 feet underground for 77 hours had been rescued from the Quecreek Mine.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

State Representative Rosemary Brown Receives Champion Of Public Education Award

Earlier this week, State Representative Rosemary Brown was presented with the Pennsylvania School Boards Association (PSBA) Champion of Public Education award. Rosemary Brown represents the 189th Legislative District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, serving parts of Monroe and Pike Counties. The Champion of Public Education award is presented by the Pennsylvania School Boards Association (PSBA) to state lawmakers in recognition of outstanding support of traditional public schools during a two-year legislative session.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Is your Pennsylvania EBT card having issues?

PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) has received reports and is aware that some EBT cards, specifically ones that just got a Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) deposit on July 20 or July 21, are showing up as deactivated and being declined in stores. If your...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ABOUT

Pocono Update is a community news outlet that highlights current and upcoming news, events, and artists in Monroe County and beyond. Pocono Update brings you the stories that matter most. Representing the entire community, Pocono Update has established itself as the voice of the people and a beacon of hope in an industry that has largely lost the public's trust. Breaking the mold, Pocono Update takes a fresh approach to traditional reporting by presenting unbiased and unmanipulated facts through various mediums, bringing attention to happenings that shape life in the Poconos. Pocono Update is a division of American Media Partnership.

 https://www.poconoupdate.com/

