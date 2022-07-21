ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

4 men indicted in San Antonio human smuggling truck deaths

By Sandra Sanchez
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3czLLF_0gnrHaB600

McALLEN, Texas ( Border Report ) — Two Texas men have been indicted on charges relating to the deaths of 53 migrants who were found in a stifling tractor-trailer on June 27 in San Antonio in what is the deadliest human smuggling incident ever in the United States.

In addition, two Mexican national men also were indicted on gun charges relating to the June 27 smuggling event, according to the U.S. Justice Department

A grand jury on Wednesday in San Antonio handed up indictments against Homero Zamorano Jr., 46, of Pasadena, Texas, and Christian Martinez, 28, of Palestine, Texas, the Justice Department said in a news release.

Each are charged with one count of the following:

  • Conspiracy to transport illegal aliens resulting in death.
  • Transportation of illegal aliens resulting in death.
  • Conspiracy to transport aliens resulting in serious bodily injury and placing lives in jeopardy.
  • Transportation of illegal aliens resulting in serious bodily injury and placing lives in jeopardy
EXCLUSIVE: San Antonio migrant deaths included 11 with ‘serious criminal records,’ congressman says

The charges carry a maximum penalty of life in prison or the death sentence. The Attorney General will decide whether to seek the death penalty at a later, the Justice Department said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BfeF7_0gnrHaB600
Police and other first responders work the scene June 27, 2022, where dozens of migrants were found dead and multiple others taken to hospitals with heat-related illnesses after they were found in a tractor trailer in San Antonio. (AP File Photo/Eric Gay)

A grand jury on Wednesday also indicted Juan Claudio D’Luna-Mendez, 23, and Juan Francisco D’Luna-Bilbao, 48, both citizens of Mexico, with one count each of possession of a firearm while unlawfully present in the United States.

According to a criminal complaint filed June 28 in the U.S. District Court Western District of Texas, the men were stopped by law enforcement leaving a San Antonio resident where the 18-wheeler truck had been registered and they had handguns in their pickup truck and at their residence. They also had expired visas.

They face 10 years in prison if convicted on the charges.

Homeland Security Investigations, which is part of the Department of Homeland Security, is leading the investigation into the deaths of the 50 adults and three children migrants who were discovered on June 27 in the hull of an 18-wheeler in southwest San Antonio, a couple hours from the Mexican border.

Many died from asphyxiation and heat-related causes in triple-digit temperatures. Forty-eight individuals died at the scene, including 22 Mexicans, seven Guatemalans and two Honduras, the Justice Department reported.

Mexico releases photo of alleged driver in deadly migrant smuggling near San Antonio

San Antonio police arrested Zamorano after he was found “hiding in the brush after attempting to abscond,” according to the Justice Department.

A search warrant for his cell phone “discovered that communications occurred between Zamorano and Martinez concerning the smuggling event,” the agency said.

The tractor-trailer passed through a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint that is 29 miles outside of Laredo on Interstate 35 which is commonly called “Charley Checkpoint 29.” Video surveillance showed the truck passing through and HSI agents said Zamorano “matched” the driver in the video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3neaRQ_0gnrHaB600
U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, is vice chairman of the House Appropriations Homeland Security Committee. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

In an exclusive interview with Border Report on Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, said that 11 of the 53 deceased migrants from that incident had “serious criminal records” in the United States.

“That means they’d been here before and they had broken the law,” Cuellar told Border Report.

This included charges of child abuse and homicide, said Cuellar whose hometown is the border town of Laredo.

The deceased included migrants from Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras, and most were men.

Ten adults and one child also were injured, according to the Justice Department.

Cuellar, who is vice-chairman of the House Appropriations Homeland Security Committee, told Border Report that between Oct. 1, 2021, and July 6, Border Patrol agents stopped 195 tractor-trailers that were carrying unauthorized migrants at the “Charley Checkpoint 29,” and border agents “rescued” between 7,800 and 8,000 migrants from trucks they stopped there.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texan among 21 people charged in connection to $1.2 billion alleged medical fraud schemes

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An East Texan was among 21 people who were charged in connection to alleged medical fraud schemes worth $1.2 billion. The Department of Justice said 36 defendants are facing criminal charges in 13 federal districts in the United States for alleged fraudulent telemedicine, cardiovascular and cancer genetic testing, and durable medical […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pasadena, TX
Palestine, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Palestine, TX
City
Mcallen, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Pasadena, TX
Crime & Safety
Classic Rock Q107

This Tyler, Texas Man Allegedly Stole Over $300K From Five People

A man from Tyler, Texas has been officially indicted by a grand jury and is accused of stealing a large amount of money from a group of people. Unfortunately, we are living in a world where some people do not have benevolent intentions toward other people. Whether they make the decision to deceive and betray the trust of someone out of ignorance, malevolence, or desperation, it can be hard to understand.
TYLER, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Foul Odor from a Car in a Parking Lot Leads to Decaying Body of Woman Missing for Weeks

SAN ANTONIO – A missing San Antonio woman has been found dead in her vehicle in a parking lot after being missing for almost the entire month. A security guard reported a suspicious vehicle that had been parked in the parking lot for a week. San Antonio police officers responded to the Huebner Oak Center, located at 11700 block of Interstate 10 W regarding the vehicle. The guard told police he approached the 2020 Nissan Rogue and reported a foul odor emitting from the vehicle. He looked inside and observed a body in the front passenger seat and called the police. Identifying information…
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Cuellar
Person
Juan Francisco
KLTV

Jury sentences 91-year-old Tyler man convicted of arson to life

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A jury has sentenced a 91-year-old Tyler man convicted of arson to life in prison. The jury handed down the sentence after about 30 minutes of deliberation. After the jury left the courtroom, Gabel offered his own thoughts to the judge on his sentence. “The sentence...
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Border Patrol#Capital Punishment#Mexican#The Justice Department
KETK / FOX51 News

8 arrested after Mabank game room investigation, $50,000 cash seized

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Eight East Texans were arrested on July 15 for gambling and organized criminal activity after a joint investigation between the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and Mabank Police Department. According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, the operation has been ongoing for the last couple of years and Mabank police reached […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Authorities searching for woman who disappeared from her home in Comal County

SPRING BRANCH, Texas – A search is underway for a 45-year-old woman in Comal County who disappeared from her home two days ago, according to the sheriff’s office. Shana Alison DiMambro was last seen at 7 a.m. Tuesday at her home in the 100 block of Mitchell Street in Spring Branch.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
KETK / FOX51 News

5 dead after fatal wreck stops traffic on Highway 110, officials say

(UPDATE, July 24) — The Texas Department of Transportation has released the identities of the victims killed in the Friday morning crash on Highway 110. All passengers from both vehicles were killed in the collision. The passengers of the Dodge Charger were 23-year-old Matthew Reneaux of Henderson, 26-year-old Jennifer Felix of Tyler and 38-year-old Marvin […]
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy