Living with Muddy

By Deitra Farr
CHICAGO READER
Cover picture for the articleIn 1954, McKinley Morganfield bought his first house, located at 4339 S. Lake Park Avenue in Kenwood. Better known as Muddy Waters, the Father of Chicago Blues shared the south-side house with his wife Geneva, Geneva’s son Charles, his granddaughter Amelia “Cookie” Cooper, and his great-granddaughter Chandra “Peaches”...

Rescuing Paradoxx from the record collectors

Since 2004 Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) has used the Secret History of Chicago Music to shine a light on worthy artists with Chicago ties who’ve been forgotten, underrated, or never noticed in the first place. I’m a lifetime fan of vinyl records, but “record collecting” continues to befuddle...
Take a trip with Dissonant Dessert and dozens of talented friends on Absurd, Obscene!

Eric Novak is a prolific Chicago multi-instrumentalist who plays with jazz quartet Whtvr Frvr and jazz-fusion sextet Cordoba. They’ve also loaned their talents to a variety of local artists, including indie-rock band the Curls and folk singer Reno Cruz, and most recently they added warm woodwinds to Portrait, the new album from rapper Davis. Novak also releases their own music under the name Dissonant Dessert, and their work feels unlimited in structure and raw emotion. The songs on their brand-new record, Absurd, Obscene!, sometimes slowly dissolve or abruptly cut into different time signatures, replicating the fleeting, shape-shifting nature of dreams or psychedelic experiences. They call this style “emo prog,” but the influence of 70s funk-rock giants Parliament-Funkadelic is obvious in its dissonant guitars, grotesque humor, and large ensemble (the album credits 43 in total, including keyboardist and singer Ayanna Woods, harpist Yomí, and Cordoba vocalist Brianna Tong).
ShotSpotter held in contempt of court

On Friday, an attorney representing ShotSpotter, a gunshot-detection technology company, made the unusual request that a judge in a criminal case hold the company in contempt of court to prevent ShotSpotter from being compelled to release documents about how it assesses gunshot alerts. The case stems from a car stop...
