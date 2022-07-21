ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

IRCSO says deputies cleared of wrongdoing after fatal Brevard shooting; awaiting state attorney decision

By Finch Walker, Florida Today
Florida Today
Florida Today
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cNjyl_0gnrHNtl00

Editor's note: This story has changed from the original to clarify that it was Indian River County Sheriff's Office that said both IRCSO and Brevard County Sheriff's Office had cleared the deputies. The update also allows comment from the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, which did not respond for requests for comment for two days before publication.

_________

Following a chase last month that spanned multiple counties and involved shots fired from Brevard and Indian River County sheriff's deputies, the deputies who killed the Cocoa Beach gunman leading the chase have been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing by both sheriff's offices, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

But they are awaiting a final decision on whether the use of force was justified from the Brevard state attorney's office.

Lt. Joe Abollo, a spokesperson for Indian River County Sheriff's Office, said the Brevard County Sheriff's Office — the lead investigating agency — as well as the Indian River County Sheriff's Office determined the shots fired by Indian River deputies that killed Curtis Kimbrough, 42, June 25 were justified.

“Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and Indian River County Sheriff’s Office cleared (the deputies) criminally,” he said. “From my understanding, (BCSO) already cleared their part and have sent whatever information up to the state attorney’s office.”

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office, which for two days did not respond to requests for comment for this story, contacted FLORIDA TODAY via email after its publication, disputing that, saying the agency has not completed its investigation.

Kimbrough took two women hostage and led deputies from Osceola County through Indian River County and into Brevard, where eventually deputies fatally shot him.

Gunman killed, deputies on leave:Gunman fatally shot by deputies knew at least one of his hostages, Sheriff's Office says

Voyeurism charge against Titusville man:Titusville man charged with video voyeurism; accused of recording boy in Publix bathroom

Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers made an announcement in a video statement Wednesday, saying that his deputies fired the fatal shots and that the 18th Judicial Circuit had cleared the deputies and determined their actions were justified.

But Brevard State Attorney Phil Archer's office said Thursday in an email to FLORIDA TODAY that they had not yet "received a completed investigation into this incident or rendered any decision as to the use of deadly force."

"It's just going through basically the formalities of the investigation," Abollo said. "Everyone's coming to the same conclusions that, you know, it's going to be a good shoot. Nothing's going to be found to be against (the deputies)."

Brevard County Sheriff's Office, however, said they are continuing to investigate.

"The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office continues to actively investigate this matter; will submit the completed investigation to the Office of the State Attorney upon its conclusion; and will rely upon the Office of the State Attorney to determine whether based on all the facts, the law enforcement actions taken in this case were justified. Ultimately, whether the use of force is justified in cases is for State Attorney Phil Archer to decide," said Sheriff Wayne Ivey through his spokesman Tod Goodyear..

In the video released Wednesday, Flowers said the deputies, who were not named, had returned to work after a "post-incident protocol."

The protocol is a period where the deputies are given time to decompress as a mental health precaution, Abollo said. The deputies can also be interviewed by the investigating agency.

"We're proud of these heroes, that they're back on the streets protecting our community," Flowers said.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office has not provided an update regarding its deputies who were placed on leave following the incident.

Sebastian Police Department, who participated in the chase through Indian River County, had placed one officer on paid leave after the officer fired a weapon. Lt. Rob Vafiades said the officer has since returned to work.

What happened?

On the evening of June 25, deputies said Kimbrough took two women hostage from a home in the city of Okeechobee in Osceola County after he shot one of the women.

Tod Goodyear, a spokesperson for BCSO, told WESH 2 News in Orlando in a video statement that it appeared Kimbrough knew at least one of the women. The Sheriff's Office believed he may have been in a relationship with the woman he shot, and the other woman was her roommate.

Kimbrough led law enforcement through Indian River County and into Brevard County. Kimbrough shot at deputies on Interstate 95 in Indian River County, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a video posted to Facebook following the shooting.

The vehicle chase ended when Kimbrough drove into a wooded area near Old Dixie Highway and Foley Lane and got stuck in some sand.

Body cam footage shows deputies shouting to Kimbrough that he was surrounded with multiple guns pointed at him. They repeatedly told him to exit the vehicle with his hands up.

After about 20 minutes, Kimbrough exited the vehicle with a hostage, pointing a gun to her head. He held the hostage against himself like a shield, deputies said.

Kimbrough walked through the wooded area for about a half an hour, the body cam footage shows. As he neared the south edge of the line of woods, deputies fired at him, killing him.

The 41-year-old woman who was shot was hospitalized in serious condition following the shooting, while the other hostage, a 33-year-old woman, was treated and released from a local hospital. No updates have been available since June regarding the first hostage's health status.

Finch Walker is a Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at 321-290-4744 or fwalker@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @_finchwalker

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

Comments / 0

Related
blackchronicle.com

Multiple bodies found in southern Florida pond

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A automobile was pulled from a pond close to Indiantown after two bodies were found in the waterway earlier on Monday. The pond is positioned at Indiantown Avenue and Warfield Boulevard close to Indiantown. A driver who was passing by noticed one physique floating in...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Titusville, FL
City
Okeechobee, FL
Indian River County, FL
Crime & Safety
Brevard County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Indian River County, FL
County
Brevard County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
codb.us

Bar Argument Leads To Fatal A1A Crash

The Daytona Beach Police Department (DBPD) arrests a 29-year-old Daytona Beach man for his role in a bar argument and street pursuit which ultimately led to a 33-year-old Ormond Beach man losing his life in a traffic crash. DBPD took Oneil S. Edwards into custody at 3:10 p.m. today (July...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando man bitten by shark in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — An Orlando man is recovering after he was bitten by a shark in Daytona Beach Monday afternoon. Volusia County Beach Safety Officials say the 33-year-old man was wading in waist-deep water just before 3 p.m. near the Silver Beach Ave. access point when he was bitten on the foot by a presumed shark.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Body of missing father recovered from Cocoa pond, police say

COCOA, Fla. – A 911 caller at Bracco Pond Park reported seeing a man’s body in the water Monday morning, according to the Cocoa Police Department. “They had seen a body floating in the pond,” spokesperson Yvonne Martinez said. [TRENDING: WATCH: Fight forced evacuation of parking garage...
COCOA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hostage#Violent Crime
veronews.com

Crime Blotter: July 24

Joseph Cotto, 42, of the 3400 block of 3rd Place, Vero Beach; Status: Held on $5,500 bond; Charge(s): shooting or throwing deadly missile, discharging firearm in public, possession or use of firearm while under the influence of alcohol or chemicals, resisting arrest without violence. Jonathan David Page, 27, of the...
VERO BEACH, FL
westorlandonews.com

Cops Seize Fentanyl, Guns, $198,000 in Assets as 13 Arrested

This month, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced a major drug operation that dismantled an Orlando fentanyl trafficking organization. The months-long investigation, Operation Paso Chino, led to 13 arrests and the seizure of three guns, $198,000 in assets and more than three kilos of fentanyl. Here’s a photo OCSO...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Publix
veronews.com

In Memory: July 25

Elizabeth “Betsy” Helen Field-Connelly, 65, Sebastian. Elizabeth “Betsy” Helen Field-Connelly, age 65, passed away July 14, 2022 at her home in Sebastian, Florida. She was born February 26, 1957 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Norman T. Field, Jr. and June Horacek Field. Betsy retired several...
VERO BEACH, FL
treasurecoast.com

PSLPD Is Trying To Find Missing 13-Year-Old

Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St. Lucie Police are looking for a 13-year-old boy. Nicolas Hawkins was last seen at 4:30pm Sunday when he voluntarily left his house in the 400-BLK of SW Tulip Blvd. It is believed he traveled to the Orlando area. 5’6”, 155lbs, brown hair, and brown eyes.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
WFLA

Haines City man, 22, killed after losing control of ATV

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Haines City man died Saturday night after an ATV incident in Polk County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP said that the 22-year-old was heading north on North 15th Street at 11:10 p.m. while traveling at a high speed. Troopers said...
HAINES CITY, FL
Florida Today

Florida Today

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT

Space Coast's trusted breaking news: central Florida, Brevard County, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa Beach, Titusville, space, NASA, crime, sports, entertainment

 http://floridatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy