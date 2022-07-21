ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

NASA releases new Lake Mead satellite images, shows dramatic water loss since 2000

By Nexstar Media Wire, Duncan Phenix
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11f8Oz_0gnrH0gJ00

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – NASA has published new photographs taken from space of the drastic water loss seen at Lake Mead over the last twenty years.

The natural-color images below were taken on July 6, 2000, and July 3, 2022, by Landsat 7 and Landsat 8 . The detailed images also include a view from Landsat 8 on July 8, 2021 (middle).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E9kUe_0gnrH0gJ00
Lake Mead July 6, 2000 – July 3, 2022 (NASA)

Lake Mead and much of the Colorado River basin have been experiencing a 22-year drought. As of July 19, 2022, the water elevation at the Hoover Dam was 1,040.99 feet above sea level; the water elevation at the end of July 2000 (around the time of the Landsat 7 image above) was 1,199.97 feet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BKlqY_0gnrH0gJ00
Lake Mead July 6, 2000 (Left) – July 3, 2022 (Right)

Above Lake Mead, Lake Powell is currently filled to just 27% of capacity, and the entire Colorado river system stands at 35%.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JTsBc_0gnrH0gJ00
    Lake Mead – July 3, 2022 (NASA)

Click the image above to see a higher resolution photograph.

Experts say climate change and drought have led to the lake dropping to its lowest level since it was full about 20 years ago.

U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton said last month that the agency would take action to protect the system if the seven states in the Colorado River basin don’t quickly come up with a way to cut the use of up to 4 million acre-feet of water — more than Arizona and Nevada’s share combined.

An acre-foot is about 325,850 gallons (about 1.23 million liters). An average household uses one-half to one acre-foot of water a year.

The two states, California and Mexico already have enacted voluntary and mandatory cuts. Water from some reservoirs in the upper basin — Wyoming, New Mexico, Colorado and Utah — has been released to prop up Lake Powell.

Farmers use a majority of the river’s supply.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Kansas’ biggest lake party happening Saturday

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — The Dam Jam Music Festival, considered Kansas’ biggest lake party, is happening on Saturday, July 23, in El Dorado. The one-day event features several country artists, on-site activities, a car show fundraiser to benefit the Beauties and Beasts animal rescue, a cornhole tournament with a $1,000 payout, a beach within walking distance, and a variety of food vendors.
EL DORADO, KS
KSN News

KBI investigates after body found in Ellsworth County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a body was found in a rural area of Ellsworth County on Tuesday morning. The Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office said a call came in for an ambulance. The caller said a person was unresponsive and not breathing in a field. When first responders […]
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Kansas governor hints at plan to deal with abortion amendment if it passes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Just weeks away from the Primary Election, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is positioning herself for the General Election.  Kelly launched “Prosperity on the Plains,” a statewide economic development tour, on Thursday. The tour focuses on small businesses, spring-boarding off of the state’s recent Panasonic deal.  “Over the next few weeks, I’m […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Local
Colorado Industry
State
Wyoming State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
Local
Colorado Business
State
Utah State
KSN News

Great Bend closes 2 buildings as COVID increases

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Great Bend is taking precautions as the number of coronavirus cases begins to climb again. Great Bend City Hall and Great Bend Front Door Water Utility Building are closed to the public. People can call City Hall, but walk-in visitors are not allowed.
GREAT BEND, KS
KSN News

Family Dollar recalls 425 over-the-counter products that were improperly stored

(NEXSTAR) – National dollar store chain Family Dollar is recalling hundreds of over-the-counter products after they were stored outside of the temperature requirements, the Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday. The products, which include toothpaste, lip balms, deodorants, lotions, sleep aids, and more, were inadvertently shipped to some Family...
RETAIL
KSN News

Liberal murder suspect arrested in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Liberal, Kansas, man wanted on suspicion of first-degree murder was arrested by the Wichita Police Department on Friday. In a Facebook post, the Liberal Police Department said Ricardo Viveros-Magana was taken into custody. Viveros-Magana had initially fled the scene of a fatal shooting on July 19 in a stolen pickup truck.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

One injured after shooting in Emporia

EMPORIA (KSNT)- At approximately 4:30 a.m. Friday morning, the Emporia Police Department responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Eastgate Dr. in Emporia. According to a press release by the Emporia Police Department, several shots were fired. When officers arrived on scene, they would one person injured and was transported to a nearby […]
EMPORIA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Mead#Water Rights#Water Level#Landsat 7
KSN News

Former Sedgwick County deputy charged with official misconduct

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The former deputy assigned to a Sedgwick County Jail pod with inmates who smuggled contraband made his first appearance in court on Friday. Dustin Burnett, 22, is charged with two counts of official misconduct; destroy/tamper/conceal felony evidence. Sheriff Jeff Easter said on Thursday in a news conference Burnett saw inmates remove […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

WATCH: JPD shows video from March 8th Joplin shooting, answers questions in press conference

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department brought forth updated information from the March 8th, 2022 officer-involved shooting and shared video from that day at a Friday press conference. The shooting claimed the lives of two officers – Cpl. Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed. The shooter was later shot and killed by the department’s Captain William Davis after a brief […]
JOPLIN, MO
KSN News

Missing Salina man’s remains found in Ellsworth County

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The remains of a man who was reported missing in Salina after a house fire on June 13 were found in Ellsworth County on July 19. Police said in a news release that on Tuesday, the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office said a call came in for an ambulance. The caller said […]
SALINA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
KSN News

Garden City man attacked while walking with children

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man attacked a father who was walking with two children in Garden City Wednesday evening, and police do not know why. The Garden City Police Department says the father and children were walking to their home in the 1700 block of Windy View Drive around 6:45 p.m. A man carrying a handgun approached them and pointed the gun at the father. The two got into a physical altercation.
GARDEN CITY, KS
KSN News

Guymon bans outdoor watering

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A town in KSN’s viewing area has banned outdoor watering. The mayor of Guymon, Oklahoma, proclaimed a state of emergency on Wednesday, saying customers of the municipal water system are prohibited from outside watering until further notice. Guymon is 40 miles southwest of Liberal.
GUYMON, OK
The Associated Press

Track looks to pump up US fan base ahead of 2028 LA Olympics

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — When international track and field officials wanted to place their world championships in the U.S. for the first time, the running mecca that embedded Nike into American culture was the easy choice. But pictures of half-empty stands in a sparkling new 25,000-seat track stadium in Eugene, Oregon, and readouts of TV ratings that didn’t beat a routine NASCAR race re-emphasized a decades-old reality: When it comes to spectating, not competing, track is a niche sport in the United States. Track and field’s leaders would like that to change over the next six years, especially in...
EUGENE, OR
KSN News

Person caught on camera trying to break into a Wichita ATM

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone has been trying to break into ATMs in east Wichita. Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County hopes someone will recognize the person and call it in. Crime Stoppers released a surveillance video of one of the attempts. It happened around 4 a.m. on June 16 in the 4100 block of East […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy