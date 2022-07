MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Mobile County Public Schools have some serious challenges this upcoming school year. Only 4 out of 10 of elementary students tested at above or the proficient level for reading, while only 46% tested at or above that level for math. The mobile county school system has several programs in place to improve these numbers and they're doing what they can to combat what educators call the summer slide.

MOBILE COUNTY, AL ・ 21 HOURS AGO