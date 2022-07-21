OKC Zoo cancels ‘Sip and Stroll’ event due to heat

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Due to extreme temperatures, the Oklahoma City Zoo has cancelled its ‘Sip and Stroll’ event for July 21.

The zoo hosts this adults-only event every third Thursday of the month from 6 to 10 p.m. through September 15.

Guests 21-and-older are invited to explore an outdoor path that spans the majority of the OKC Zoo to discover amazing animals from around world and delicious drinks along the way.

Since July’s Sip and Stroll has been cancelled, Zoo officials have added another chance to experience the fun September 1.

To purchase your tickets for the August 18, September 1, or September 15 Sip and Stroll, visit the OKC Zoo’s website.

