After fights shut down Knott's Berry Farm, chaperones required for anyone under 17

Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park, California was forced to close early last Saturday, July 16, after multiple fights among teenagers broke out. Now, the theme park is doing all it can to prevent the incidents from happening again.

Knott's Berry Farm announced on Wednesday that they will be implementing a chaperone policy for all guests 17-years-old or younger to be accompanied by an adult who's at least 21-years-old.

The policy goes into effect on Friday, July 22, and will remain in effect on all Friday's and Saturday's until further notice, the theme park said in it's code of conduct update.

"For decades, Knott’s Berry Farm has been a place where families and friends come together to enjoy our one-of-a-kind park," Knott's Berry Farm said. "Millions of guests have counted on us for their daily dose of wholesome family fun, and we’re committed to keeping that promise going forward."

The chaperone must show a valid photo ID with their date of birth on it, and can not be responsible for more than three guests per day. Chaperones must also stay with the group they are watching the entire time, and "be available by phone throughout their stay."

"Guests ages 17 years old or younger who are found inside the park unaccompanied by a chaperone will be subject to ejection," Knott's Berry Farm added.

"This chaperone requirement applies to all Knott’s Berry Farm and Knott’s Soak City Waterpark ticket and season passholders."

During the incident last weekend, the Buena Park Police Department said that there was a report of shots fired at the theme park, but upon arriving they determined there was no shooting. Knott's Berry Farm later announced that the park had closed for the night three hours early, and was able to open back up on Sunday.

"The safety of Knott's Berry Farm's guests and associates is always our top priority," Knott's Berry Farm said on July 17. "On Saturday evening, the decision was made to close the park 3 hours early due to unruly behavior and altercations involving a number of teenagers. This behavior did not align with our park's values, and was not the experience we want any guest to have while visiting Knott's Berry Farm."