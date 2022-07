Another seasonably hot day is underway with temperatures in the 90’s for most locations. Now in saying this, a few cities across our northern counties, and southeast counties may still hit 100. Amarillo should peak at close to 96 this afternoon. Also, hit or miss showers and thunderstorms are possible for today and tonight. Severe weather is not expected, but stay aware of sudden downburst winds, lightning, and brief heavy rain.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO