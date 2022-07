Last night, 2022 Naperville North graduate Lucy Westlake was honored at the 30th annual ESPY awards as one of five recipients of the Billy Jean King Youth Leadership Award. The former Huskie cross country star became the youngest American woman to summit Mount Everest on May 12 at the age of 18 years, 6 months and 8 days. Near the end of the broadcast, the five winners were introduced on stage by Billy Jean King herself. Westlake was not the only local athlete to be honored, as Naperville Central legend Candace Parker added another piece of hardware to her expansive trophy case. She brought home her sixth career ESPY award, this one for Best WNBA Player.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO