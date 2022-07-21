Kyler Murray, Arizona reportedly agree on major deal

Kyler Murray Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals reportedly came to terms on a new contract that contains $160 million guaranteed and an annual average of $46.1 million over five years.

The Arizona Cardinals said on Thursday they’ve come to terms on a new contract with quarterback Kyler Murray that locks him up through 2028.

The team did not announce specifics, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the contract contains $160 million guaranteed and an annual average of $46.1 million.

The former Sooner was selected by Arizona with the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and made the Pro Bowl in each of his next two seasons. The Cardinals made the playoffs last season for the first time since the 2015 season.

If the contract details are true, Murray’s per year average is second in the NFL only to Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, who makes $50.3 million per season.

©2022 Cox Media Group