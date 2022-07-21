ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

President Biden tests positive for COVID, has mild symptoms

By Thomas Burr, Cassie Buchman, Tom Palmer
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nCXR9_0gnrCZqw00

( NewsNation ) — President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19, the White House announced Thursday morning.

Biden, 79, is fully vaccinated, twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. A letter from Biden’s doctor , Kevin C. O’Connor, said Biden has a runny nose and fatigue with an occasional dry cough that started Wednesday evening.

“Folks, I’m doing great. Thanks for your concern,” Biden tweeted Thursday. “Keeping busy!”

There seemed to be a lack of clarity, however, on when Biden’s symptoms started. O’Connor’s letter indicated all of Biden’s symptoms began Wednesday night, but Jean-Pierre and White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said the president’s only symptom Wednesday night was fatigue.

Jha said to his knowledge Biden experienced fatigue on Wednesday night, accompanied by a restless night of sleep. He said Biden woke up Thursday morning and upon speaking to his doctor, also said he was experiencing a runny nose and dry cough.

Jan. 6 committee: Trump placed ‘target’ on Pence’s back

“I think he became aware of his symptoms this morning,” Jha said. He went on to further lament he could not say “exactly when” Biden began to feel symptoms.

Jean-Pierre said it was her understanding Biden felt “totally normal” Tuesday and Wednesday, before feeling fatigued Wednesday evening.

CDC guidance calls for anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to begin isolating, even before they have tested positive for the virus.

In a video posted on social media titled “An update from me,” the president said,” I’m doing well, getting a lot of work done. Going to continue to get it done. And in the meantime, thanks for your concern. And keep the faith. It’s going to be okay.”

Vice President Kamala Harris, who was with the president on Tuesday, tested negative for COVID-19. Her schedule will continue as planned.

Biden has begun taking the leading COVID-9 pill Paxlovid , an antiviral drug designed to reduce the severity of the disease, Jean-Pierre said. Paxlovid, which is produced by Pfizer, has been proven to bring about a 90% reduction in hospitalizations and deaths among patients most likely to get severe symptoms.

As of now, the president will isolate at the White House for at least five days and continue his duties from there.

“He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence,” Jean-Pierre said.

California beachfront taken from Black couple given to heirs

Biden will continue isolating until he tests negative.

Dr. Timothy Quinn, Medical Director at Quinn Healthcare, spoke to NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” about the president’s diagnosis. Dr. Quinn explained what President Biden’s doctor will be looking for as he treats the virus.

“Right now, it seems like the treatment is right on course. He’s receiving the new antiviral that’s specific for coronavirus, and it’s very effective. Mainly his physician will be looking out for symptoms. So far, his symptoms are very mild, which is a good sign. But because of his advanced age of 79, he will be watched a little more closely than maybe someone that’s a little bit younger. The fact that he’s been vaccinated and boosted is definitely in his favor,” Dr. Quinn explained.

The White House plans to provide a daily update on the president’s status, and will inform close contacts of the president about his diagnosis, including members of Congress and the press.

Up to this point, Biden has been able to avoid getting the virus, even as waves of it swept through Washington’s political class, including Harris, Cabinet members, White House staffers and lawmakers. Other world leaders have gotten the coronavirus as well, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump contracted the virus in October 2020, albeit in a far different time when vaccines were not available and treatment options were limited.

Biden has increasingly demonstrated in recent months a willingness to travel and participate in larger, indoor events where people are not wearing masks, even though these are riskier activities for contracting the virus.

In an April 30 speech to more than 2,600 attendees at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, Biden acknowledged the risks of going to large events, but said it was worthwhile to attend.

Daily Harvest IDs ingredient it says sickened hundreds

“I know there are questions about whether we should gather here tonight because of COVID,” he said. “Well, we’re here to show the country that we’re getting through this pandemic.”

White House officials said Biden was intent on showing he can fulfill his presidential responsibilities without fear of the virus, believing he was well protected against severe outcomes.

“His doctors are comfortable that he could continue to carry out his duties because of all these steps and precautions and protections he’s taken,” former press secretary Jen Psaki said on April 8.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mwlN5_0gnrCZqw00
In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden speaks with Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., on the phone from the Treaty Room in the residence of the White House Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Washington. Biden says he’s “doing great” after testing positive for COVID-19. The White House said Biden is experiencing “very mild symptoms,” including a stuffy nose, fatigue and cough. He’s taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug designed to reduce the severity of the disease. (Adam Schultz/The White House via AP)

After more than two years and over a million deaths in the U.S., the virus is still killing an average of 353 people a day in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those who are unvaccinated are at far greater risk, the CDC said, and are two times more likely to test positive and nine times more likely to die from the virus than those who received at least a primary dose of the vaccine.

In recent weeks, U.S. officials have called for the public to exercise caution over the coronavirus as the BA.5 variant emerges.

“We should not let it disrupt our lives,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert said July 12, “but we cannot deny that it is a reality that we need to deal with.”

First lady Jill Biden, who is in Detroit, tested negative for COVID, saying in a tweet that the president is feeling fine.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Putin 'suffers late-night health scare with medics rushed to his bedside' says Telegram channel which has made various claims about Putin's welfare

Vladimir Putin suffered a late-night health scare over the weekend, according to a Telegram channel which claims to monitor the Russian leader's health. The 69-year-old suffered from 'severe nausea' overnight Friday into Saturday with doctors rushed to his bedside for around three hours, General SVR channel said. Putin has now...
HEALTH
Rolling Stone

A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview

Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

China's chilling warning to Nancy: Beijing says it is 'seriously prepared' if Pelosi dares to make Taiwan trip and promises 'serious consequences' - as Taipei holds INVASION drills for residents

China warned Monday it was getting 'seriously prepared' for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to reportedly visit to the island of Taiwan, a trip that Beijing has made clear it opposes. Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian's public comments come after the Financial Times reported that Chinese officials privately issued some...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Donald Trump
Deadline

Democrats Blast Hulu For Rejecting Political Issue Ads On Abortion And Guns; Streaming Service Cites Ban On Spots With Controversial Topics

Click here to read the full article. Leaders of three top Democratic committees blasted Hulu for its decision to reject advertising spots on abortion and guns, calling out the streaming service for “censorship of the truth.” The spots — here and here — were turned down, with Hulu citing a long standing policy to reject spots related to controversial issues. Its guidelines prohibit “content that takes a position on a controversial issue of public importance (e.g. social issues).” In a statement first made to The Washington Post, the executive directors of the Democratic Governors Association, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and the...
NFL
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy