VIRAL: Steph Curry's HILARIOUS Joke About Tom Brady

On Wednesday night, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry hosted the ESPYS, and he had a lot of jokes.

One of them was about NFL legend Tom Brady.

"Tom Brady, he's the only guy I know on earth who'd would rather get hit by Aaron Donald, then hang out with a supermodel," Curry said.

The hilarious joke is referencing that Brady is married to Gisele Bündchen, who is a supermodel.

The seven-time Super Bowl Champion announced his retirement from the NFL this past offseason, but then decided he would actually be coming back.

Brady on March 13: "These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG"

Therefore, the 44-year-old, who turns 45 before the season, will be heading out for another NFL season.

Prior to playing the last two seasons for the Bucs, he had a legendary stint with the New England Patriots, and he is regarded as the best player to ever play football.

As for Curry, isn't too shabby himself.

The two-time MVP just won his fourth NBA title in eight years when the Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

Prior to missing the playoffs in 2020 and 2021, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row.

They are one of the best dynasties in the history of the NBA.