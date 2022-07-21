ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bronx, Nassau, New York, Queens by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-21 13:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bronx; Nassau; New York; Queens The National...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bronx, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Kings, Nassau, New York by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 13:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bronx; Columbia; Dutchess; Greene; Kings; Nassau; New York; Orange; Putnam; Queens; Richmond; Rockland; Suffolk; Sullivan; Ulster; Westchester SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 502 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BRONX COLUMBIA DUTCHESS GREENE KINGS NASSAU NEW YORK ORANGE PUTNAM QUEENS RICHMOND ROCKLAND SUFFOLK SULLIVAN ULSTER WESTCHESTER
BRONX, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 12:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bergen; Essex; Hudson; Passaic; Union The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hudson County in northeastern New Jersey Eastern Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey Northern Union County in northeastern New Jersey Southeastern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Essex County in northeastern New Jersey Queens County in southeastern New York Bronx County in southeastern New York New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York * Until 115 PM EDT. * At 1225 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over East Hanover, or near Caldwell, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Orange and Caldwell around 1230 PM EDT. Newark around 1235 PM EDT. Paterson and Bloomfield around 1240 PM EDT. Passaic and Lyndhurst around 1245 PM EDT. Hoboken and Hackensack around 1250 PM EDT. Bergenfield and Ridgefield around 1255 PM EDT. Mott Haven and RFK Bridge around 100 PM EDT. East Tremont and Laguardia Airport around 105 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Nassau, Northwest Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for southeastern New York. Target Area: Northern Nassau; Northwest Suffolk A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Suffolk County through 245 PM EDT At 211 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Huntington Station, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Commack, Huntington Station, Hauppauge, Syosset, Huntington, Northport, Dix Hills, Woodbury, Centerport, Cold Spring Harbor, East Northport, Kings Park, Greenlawn, Elwood and Fort Salonga. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
fox5ny.com

NY weather: Thunderstorms topple trees

ROSLYN, N.Y. - The sky got very dark and a severe thunderstorm happened fast on Monday, Nassau County residents said. Once it all stopped, residents in a Roslyn neighborhood came outside to uprooted trees blocking the roadway, big branches scattered about, and sidewalks split in half. "We heard horizontal rain...
ROSLYN, NY
NBC New York

Bye Bye Mosquitoes: NYC Is Spraying These Boroughs on Tuesday

Mosquitoes be warned: New York City says your days are numbered. The city's health department is spraying two boroughs on Tuesday with adulticide, a pesticide used to kill adult mosquitoes. Officials are targeting neighborhoods in Queens and Staten Island this week. Crews will begin spraying around 8:30 p.m. and go...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Travel Maven

This Epic Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must Visit

The Stormville Airport Antique Show and Flea Market is one of the largest open markets in the state of New York. Located in Dutchess County, Stormville is just a short drive away from NYC, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Hempstead Girl

Police are asking the public for help locating a Long Island teen who has been missing for more than a week. Brianna Williamson, age 15, of Hempstead, was last seen on Tuesday, July 19, but wasn't reported missing until Monday, July 25. According to detectives, Williamson was last seen in...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 13:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fairfield; Hartford; Litchfield; Middlesex; New Haven; New London; Tolland; Windham SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 502 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS CT . CONNECTICUT COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE FAIRFIELD HARTFORD LITCHFIELD MIDDLESEX NEW HAVEN NEW LONDON TOLLAND WINDHAM
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Thrillist

NYC Could Witness an Isolated Tornado Today

New Yorkers who are cheering for the end of last week's heat wave might want to postpone the celebrations. According to the National Weather Service, the heat advisory affecting the Big Apple is actually extending into Monday, and meteorologists are also throwing an isolated tornado and severe thunderstorms in the mix.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
offMetro.com

Delicious Restaurants in Brooklyn You Should Try

I don’t know exactly why, but Brooklyn has always been my favorite borough in NYC. Maybe because of Brooklyn Bridge or Prospect Park, maybe because it’s so lively and crowded (it’s the most populous borough in the city with over 2.5 million people!), maybe because of all the things you can do in Brooklyn, or maybe it’s just because of the GOOD food, and the great restaurants.
BROOKLYN, NY

