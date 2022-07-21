ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UC College of Law dean Verna Williams leaves for CEO position in Washington, D.C.

By Madeline Mitchell, Cincinnati Enquirer
 5 days ago
University of Cincinnati College of Law Dean Verna L. Williams is leaving the university after 21 years for Washington, D.C., where she's been named CEO of the nonprofit Equal Justice Works. Her last day at UC is Sept. 14, and she'll start work as CEO the following week.

The organization hosts a network of law students, lawyers, legal service organizations and supporters "to promote a lifelong commitment to public service and equal justice," according to its website. Equal Justice Works facilitates fellowships, connects law students with various opportunities, holds career fairs and partners with law schools to enhance public interest law programming. There are 200 fellows currently in the program and 2,300 alumni.

“Throughout my career, while I was at the Department of Justice, the National Women’s Law Center, and the University of Cincinnati College of Law, public interest law has truly been at the heart of my work, especially with a focus on civil rights and women’s rights. At this time, when economic security remains out of reach for too many and long-standing legal protections are in jeopardy, the mission of Equal Justice Works and the work of the Fellows is more important than ever," Williams said in a Thursday press release from Equal Justice Works.

UC executive vice president for academic affairs and provost Valerio Ferme notified university leaders of Williams' departure in a Tuesday email. Additional information regarding an interim dean for the College of Law will be shared in the coming weeks, he wrote.

Williams joined the university as assistant professor in 2001, Ferme wrote, was named professor in 2006 and served as Judge Joseph P. Kinney Professor of Law from 2013-2017. She was named Nippert Professor of Law in 2017 and served as interim dean of the college from 2017-2019 before being appointed dean in May of 2019. She was the first African American to lead the law school, which is the fourth-oldest continuously operating law school in the country.

Williams focused on student success and diversity, equity and inclusion efforts during her time at UC, Ferme wrote. Under her leadership the college saw increases in the academic profile of entering students, bar passage rates and post-graduation employment rates. She also launched an online program for a master's in law degree, secured a newly renovated building for the College of Law that opens next month and launched the Bias Related Incident Tool to track and address student complaints and train faculty and staff on equity regarding race, sexual expression and disability. The Legal Access Clinic at UC, designed to address gaps in access to justice by offering legal services for discounted fees, launches in the fall and was created under Williams' leadership.

"Additionally, Verna’s work has focused on supporting the legal rights of the underprivileged within the Cincinnati community," Ferme wrote. "Please join me in thanking Verna for her tremendous leadership and wishing her much success with her new position."

Williams graduated from Georgetown University with a degree in Spanish and attended Harvard Law School with former first lady Michelle Obama. She worked with Obama for two years in writing her book, "Becoming." Before joining the UC faculty, Williams was vice president and director of educational opportunities at the National Women's Law Center and practiced law at Sidley Austin LLP in Washington and at the U.S. Department of Justice.

"She has a clear vision for the future of the organization; a strong record of championing diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging; and she has a demonstrated ability to lead and build connections across groups within the community," Ivan Fong, chair of the Equal Justice Works board of directors, said in the press release. "Given her experience, vision, and personal qualities, I am thrilled and enthusiastic about welcoming Verna to the leadership of Equal Justice Works."

