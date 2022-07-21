ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, CO

Police fire shots at burglar who nearly ran over officer

By Denver Gazette
Englewood police on Thursday arrested a man they say nearly ran over an officer while fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle.

Officers were dispatched at 1:46 a.m. to a burglary in the 2900 block of South Umatilla Street, police said.

The burglar drove away before officers could arrest him. The car crashed through a fence and nearly hit an officer. A different officer fired at the car, police said.

Authorities arrested the burglar a few hours later.

The 18th Judicial District's Critical Incident Response Team is investigating whether the officer was justified in firing at the burglar.

