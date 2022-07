USDA Awards over $70 Million in Grants, Increases Access to Local, Healthy Foods for Kids. Vermont Business Magazine The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced it is awarding more than $10 million in Farm to School Grants to 123 projects across the country. Additionally, for the first time, the department is empowering states with $60 million in non-competitive grants to develop stronger and sustainable Farm to School programs over the next four years. Both actions will help more kids nationwide eat healthy, homegrown foods.

VERMONT STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO