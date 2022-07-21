ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukegan, IL

Waukegan police investigating 2 shootings just hours apart that killed 1, injured 4

By Evelyn Holmes, ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 5 days ago
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Waukegan police are investigating two separate shootings two hours apart that left one person dead and four others injured Wednesday night in the northern suburb.

Police said officers responded about 8 p.m. to the 2400-block of Greenwood Avenue for a reported shooting and found two victims with severe injuries.

The first victim was a Waukegan man in his 30s, who was taken to a local hospital and later died. The Lake County coroner identified him as Bruno Martinez-Garcia.

The second victim is a man in his 20s from Millburn. He is still hospitalized.

Detectives believe the men were sitting in a car in that block when a dark-colored sedan drove up, someone shot the victims and then the vehicle drove away.

Spent shell casings were recovered.

At 10 p.m., officers responded to the 1400-block of Melrose Avenue for a reported shooting and were told three victims had driven themselves to a gas station in the 2700-block of Washington Street.

All three victims are from Waukegan and in their 20s and 30s. They were taken to local hospitals and are expected to survive.

Detectives believe they were targeted.

Waukegan police again recovered spent shell casings from the scene.

No one was in custody for either shooting later Thursday. Police have not released any motives for the crimes are preliminarily doubt that they are connected.

"The second shooting we think that the victims specifically targeted," said Waukegan Police Deputy Chief Joe Florip. "In the first shooting, we're going back and we are looking at some other connections with some other folks that were there that night."

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call Waukegan police at 847-360-9001.

There was also a third shooting Wednesday night that is under investigation in nearby North Chicago. It's believed two more people were shot around 10:45 p.m. near 17th and Victoria streets.

"It's crazy to hear Waukegan, North Chicago and Zion is changing like that," Waukegan resident Niquera Short said. "It's sad."

