PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The York County Coroner’s office responded to a fatal skid loader accident on Sunday morning. At 11:15 a.m. the coroner’s office responded to the 200 block of Gemmill Road where a 35 year old man was found deceased. The coroner’s office says the man had been operating a skid loader when it rolled over, causing him to be caught in the equipment.

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO