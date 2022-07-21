ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI, Canton Police asking for public's help identifying bank robber

By Cassandra Nist, The Repository
 5 days ago

CANTON – Investigators say the Chase bank branch at 1401 30th Street NW was robbed Tuesday around 4:30 p.m.

Law enforcement is asking for the public's help in an attempt to identify and located the man seen on bank surveillance cameras.

According to police, the robber passed a note to the bank teller demanding cash. He then ran way toward 30th Street NW and Cromer Avenue NW.

The robber is described as Black, thin build, about 6 feet, 2 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black Adidas track suit, red ball cap and a surgical mask.

Anyone with any information in regards to this incident is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at (330) 489-3144. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crimestoppers. Sign up for Tip411 at www.cantonohio.gov/police

Reach Cassandra cnist@gannett.com; Follow on Twitter @Cassienist

